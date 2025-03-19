Backup camera and drive power issues prompt Ford recalls

Ford has issued recalls to address two issues in various models – the potential loss of drive power and faulty backup cameras. Both issues could contribute to accidents.

Ford is recalling 49,399 2020-2023 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles previously repaired incorrectly under recall number 23V-342. The video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.

What to do

Dealers will update the Image Processing Module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 24, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S27.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

Ford is also recalling 12,833 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles previously repaired incorrectly under recall number 24V-267. The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.

What to do

Dealers will recalibrate the body control module and power train control module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 24, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S26.

To determine if you vehicle is included in either of these recalls, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.