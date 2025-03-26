Volvo recalls some plug-in hybrid vehicles due to fire risk

Volvo is recalling 7,483 2020-2021 S90, 2020-2022 S60, V60, XC60, XC90, and 2022 V90 plug-in hybrid vehicles. The high-voltage battery may experience a short circuit within the battery module when the battery is fully charged and the vehicle is parked.

A short circuit in a high-voltage battery increases the risk of a fire.

What to do

Owners are advised not to charge their vehicles until the remedy has been completed. Dealers will inspect and replace the high-voltage battery module as necessary.

In addition, dealers will update the software to monitor the battery. All repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 15, 2025. Owners may contact Volvo Car's customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10312.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

