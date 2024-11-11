Ford News and Recalls

Write a review
A federal court in Southern California has given the green light to a class action lawsuit against Ford, alleging the company concealed steering and suspension defects in its popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty 4x4 truck models.

The lawsuit alleges that Ford knowingly sold customers Model Year 2005-2007 and 2017-2019 Ford F-250 or F-350 Super Duty 4x4 trucks whose faulty construction made them susceptible to sustained violent shaking and loss of driver control when they en...

    Ford recalls nearly 10,000 model year 2023-2024 Broncos

    The child safety lock may malfunction

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 9,847 model year 2023-2024 Bronco 4-door SUVs.

    The left-side rear door may be opened from the inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position.

    A malfunctioning child safety lock that allows a rear door to be opened unintentionally can increase the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the child safety locks and replace the rear door latch -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners April 16, 2024.

    Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S15.

    Ford recalls 7,500 model year 2023-2024 Broncos

    The rear quarter glass panels may detach

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 7,527 model year 2023-2024 Broncos.

    The rear quarter glass panels may have been improperly installed to the vehicle hard top, which can allow them to detach.

    Rear glass panels that detach may create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the rear glass panels as necessary, free of charge.

    Owners will be notified of the issue by letter beginning April 8, 2024.

    Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S10.

    Ford recalls 62,000 model year 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrids

    The instrument panel not be illuminated properly

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 62,813 model year 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrids.

    The instrument panel cluster may not properly illuminate warning lights or gauges.

    An instrument panel that does not illuminate critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332.

    Ford's number for this recall is 24C01.

    Ford recalls 77,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators

    The seat belt may lock and fail to retract or extend

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 77,574 model year 2018-2020 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

    The seat belt pretensioner in the driver and/or front passenger seat may inadvertently deploy and lock the seat belt, which will not allow the belt to retract or extend.

    Seat belts that fail to retract or extend may not restrain an occupant as intended, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt retractors as necessary. Additionally, they will install an HVAC drain tube elbow if it is missing. Repairs will be performed free of charge.

    Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed March 4, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, anticipated second half of 2024.

    Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S06.

    Ford recalls 77,000 model year 2023-2024 Transit vehicles

    The rear wheels may lock up, posing a crash risk

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 77,584 model year 2023-2024 Transit vehicles.

    An inadequate amount of rear axle lubricant may cause rear axle tail bearing damage and seizure, which can result in wheel lock-up or driveshaft separation.

    If the wheels lock-up or the driveshaft separates, the vehicle may lose drive power.

    A disconnected driveshaft can also result in a rollaway when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied.

    Any of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the rear axle, and replace the axle bearings or axle assembly -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 4, 2024.

    Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S05.

    Ford recalls 16,000 model year 2021-2022 E-350s and E-450s

    The power steering pressure line may detach and leak

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 16,543 model year 2021-2022 E-350s and E-450s with dual rear wheels.

    An inadequate connection between the power steering pressure line and the brake hydroboost unit may result in a sudden loss of power steering fluid.

    A sudden loss of power steering fluid can result in a loss of power steering and power brake assist, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the power steering pressure line and the hydroboost jumper line free of charge.

    Vehicles that were recalled in early 2022 will need to have the new remedy completed even if their vehicle was remedied under a previous recall.

    Letters to owners notifying them of this recall are expected to be mailed March 25, 2024.

    Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S07.

    Ford recalls 139,000 Focus and EcoSport vehicles

    The engine oil pump may fail

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 139,730 model year 2016-2018 Focus and model year 2018-2022 EcoSport vehicles.

    The oil pump drive belt or drive belt tensioner may fail, resulting in a loss of engine oil pressure.

    A loss of oil pressure can result in an engine stall and a loss of power braking assist, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the oil pump tensioner assembly and oil pump drive belt, free of charge.

    Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed February 13, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available.

    Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S64.

    Ford Motor Company is recalling 139,730 model year 2016-2018 Focus and model year 2018-2022 EcoSport vehicles.The oil pump drive belt or drive belt ten...

