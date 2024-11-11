Ford News and Recalls

Ford Motor Company is recalling 9,847 model year 2023-2024 Bronco 4-door SUVs.
The left-side rear door may be opened from the inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position.
A malfunctioning child safety lock that allows a rear door to be opened unintentionally can increase the risk of injury.
What to do
Dealers will inspect the child safety locks and replace the rear door latch -- as necessary -- free of charge.
Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners April 16, 2024.
Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S15.