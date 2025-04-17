Ford recalls nearly 150,000 Expeditions, Navigators, F-150s, Explorers and Rangers

Key takeaways

Brake System Recall for Older Models: Ford is recalling over 123,000 F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles from 2017–2018 due to a brake master cylinder defect that may cause brake fluid leakage, potentially reducing braking performance and increasing crash risk.

PCM Reset Issue in 2025 Explorers: Over 24,000 2025 Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled because the powertrain control module may reset while driving, which could lead to engine stalls or park system damage—both posing serious safety hazards.

Window Safety Compliance in 2024 Models: A smaller recall affects 1,168 2024 Ranger and Lincoln Nautilus vehicles that were incorrectly repaired in a previous recall. Their windows may not auto-reverse when an object is detected during global closing, violating federal safety standards. Software updates will be provided for free starting May 19, 2025.

Ford has issued three recalls for nearly 150,000 vehicles to address various safety issues. The company has recalled 123,611 2017-2018 F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The brake master cylinder may allow brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster.

A brake fluid leak can cause reduced brake function and extend the distance required to stop, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder. If the master cylinder is leaking, the brake booster will also be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 28, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S37. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall number 22V-150.

Ford is also recalling 24,655 2025 Explorer vehicles. The powertrain control module (PCM) may reset while driving, which can damage the park system or cause an engine stall.

A damaged park system can result in a vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in park without the parking brake applied. An engine stall while driving can result in a sudden loss of drive power. Either of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 26, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S35.

Finally, the automaker has issued a recall for 1,168 2024 Ranger and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles previously repaired incorrectly under recall number 24V-597. When closing the windows with the global closing feature, the windows may not automatically reverse after detecting an object. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 118, "Power-Operated Window Systems."

What to do

Dealers will update the driver door module (DDM) and the passenger door module (PDM) software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 19, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25C10.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in any of these recalls, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

