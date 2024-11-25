Over 200,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs recalled for loss of power

Hyundai-Kia is recalling 145,235 EVs and Kia is recalling 62,872 Kia EVs due to damaged charging units that could cause the vehicles to lose power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Recalled Hyundais include 2022-2024 IONIQ 5, 2023-2025 IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 "Electrified," and 2023-2024 Genesis G80 "Electrified" vehicles. The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power.

Recalled Kias include certain 2022-2024 EV6 vehicles that have the same potential defect.

What to do

In both cases, Dealers will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary. In addition, dealers will update the ICCU software.

All repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters to Hyundai owners are expected to be mailed by January 17, 2025. Letters to affected Kia owners will be mailed by December 13, 2024.

Hyundai owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or Genesis customer service at 1-844-340-9741. Hyundai's numbers for this recall are 272 (Hyundai) and 025G (Genesis). This recall expands and replaces the previous recall number 24V-204. Vehicles previously repaired under recall 24V-204 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Kia owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC327. This recall expands and replaces the previous recall number 24V-200. Vehicles previously repaired under recall 24V-200 will need to have the new remedy completed.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall website and enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN.