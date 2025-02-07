Toyota recalls 106,000 Tacoma pickup trucks

Toyota is conducting a safety recall of 106,000 2024-25 Tacoma 4-wheel drive vehicles equipped with 16-inch brakes and 17-inch Toyota wheels in the U.S. Aditional vehicles are being recalled in other countries.

The rear brake hoses in the subject vehicles can be damaged over time if there is enough build-up of mud and dirt inside the rear wheels from operating under certain off-road conditions. This can result in a brake fluid leak, increasing the risk of crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace both rear brake hoses with improved ones at no charge to customers.

Toyota will notify customers by early April 2025.

What to do

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is current as of today’s filing date and is subject to change thereafter. To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For any additional questions, Toyota customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331).

