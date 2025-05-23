Toyota issues recall for more than 400,000 Tundras

The recall includes Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles

Moisture can cause the backup lights to fail

Check NHTSA’s recalls page to see if your vehicle is included

Toyota is recalling 443,444 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles. Moisture may enter the reverse light assemblies and cause a light failure.

Reverse light failure may reduce visibility, and fail to alert pedestrians and other drivers that the vehicle is backing up, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace both reverse light assemblies and repair the wire harnesses as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 30, 2025. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB06 and 24TA06.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recalls page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.