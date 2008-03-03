Acura Recalls

Acura is recalling 49,898 model year 2016-2019 Acura ILXs.
Excessive grease may prevent the set-ring on the half shaft from fully engaging, allowing the driveshaft to separate from the half shaft.
A separated driveshaft can cause the vehicle to have a loss of drive or allow the vehicle to move while in Park, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.
What to do
Acura will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, and, as necessary, replace the driveshaft and half shaft free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2019.
Owners may contact Acura customer service at (888) 234-2138. Acura's number for this recall is G54.