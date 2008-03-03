Write a review
Honda is recalling 273,000 2004 to 2008 ACURA TL sports sedans because power steering fluid may leak, leading to a fire in the engine compartment. The company is also recalling 129,000 2004 to 2005 Acura TL sports sedans, this time because of a windshield wiper problem.

Prolonged high under-hood temperatures may cause the poser steering hose to deteriorate prematurely causing the hose to crack and leak power steering fluid, according to the National Highway traffic Safe...

    Acura recalls model year 2016-2019 Acura ILXs

    The vehicle could move while in Park, increasing the risk of a crash or injury

    Acura is recalling 49,898 model year 2016-2019 Acura ILXs.

    Excessive grease may prevent the set-ring on the half shaft from fully engaging, allowing the driveshaft to separate from the half shaft.

    A separated driveshaft can cause the vehicle to have a loss of drive or allow the vehicle to move while in Park, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

    What to do

    Acura will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, and, as necessary, replace the driveshaft and half shaft free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2019.

    Owners may contact Acura customer service at (888) 234-2138. Acura's number for this recall is G54.

    Acura MDXs and MDX Sport Hybrids recalled

    The tailgate lid lights and the taillights may not function

    American Honda Motor Co., is recalling 322,897 model year 2014-2019 Acura MDXs and model year 2017-2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrids.

    Moisture may enter the tailgate lid lights, possibly causing a loss of the tailgate lid lights and the taillights.

    Loss of the taillights reduces the vehicle's visibility, increasing the risk of crash.

    What to do

    Honda will notify owners, and dealers will modify the tailgate lid lights and install updated gaskets and a wiring sub-harness or will replace both tailgate lid lights. The repairs will be performed free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin on April 29, 2019.

    Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is M49.

    Model year 2014-2019 Acura ILXs recalled

    The fuel gauge may display an inaccurate fuel level

    American Honda Motor Co., is recalling 4,445 model year 2014-2019 Acura ILXs.

    The vehicles may have a deformed fuel tank, raising the height of the fuel pump and allowing the fuel level float to stick, possibly causing the fuel gauge to display an inaccurate fuel level.

    If the fuel gauge indicates that the vehicle has more gas than it actually does, the vehicle may run out of gas and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Acura will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and -- as necessary -- replace the fuel tank, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin on March 8, 2019.

    Owners may contact Acura customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Acura's number for this recall is H3U, Z3T.

    Honda recalls model year 2017-2018 Acura NSX vehicles

    The crossover pipe couplers between the left and right fuel tanks may leak

    American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 967 model year 2017-2018 Acura NSX vehicles.

    The crossover pipe couplers between the left and right fuel tanks may leak.

    A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left and right fuel tanks, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2018.

    Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are U29, and Z28.

    Honda recalls model year 2017 Acura NSX vehicles

    The center brake light may not function properly

    American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 793 model year 2017 Acura NSX vehicles.

    Road vibrations may cause the metal screws that secure the printed circuit board for the high mounted center brake light to loosen and contact the circuitry, possibly resulting in the brake light fuse blowing and the brake lights not functioning.

    Brake lights that do not work increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the center high mount brake light, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2018.

    Owners may contact Acura client relations at 1-844-682-2872. Honda's number for this recall is B2B.

    Honda recalls model year 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid vehicles

    The engine fuel feed hose and a fuel purge hose may be damaged

    American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 193 model year 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid vehicles.

    The engine fuel feed hose and a fuel purge hose that may have been misrouted during vehicle assembly.

    The misrouting can cause the hoses to be damaged from contact with other components, potentially resulting in a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Acura will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the routing of the fuel feed hose and the fuel purge hose. If misrouted, the hoses will be replaced and installed correctly, free of charge.

    Owners may contact Acura client relations at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is KF8.

