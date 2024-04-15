Dodge and Chrysler News and Recalls

Write a review
Chrysler recalls 285,000 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s

Chrysler recalls 285,000 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s

Chrysler is recalling 284,982 model year 2018-2021 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s.

The right and left side curtain airbag inflators may rupture due to a manufacturing defect.

An inflator rupture may result in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death.

Dealers will replace both side curtain airbags free of charge.

Letters notifying owners of the recall are expected to be mailed May 3, 2024.

Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 8...

    Chrysler recalls 12,000 model year 2021-2022 Ram ProMasters

    The left turn signal and taillight may fail

    Chrysler is recalling 12,375 model year 2021-2022 Ram ProMasters.

    The wiring harness may have a poor connection, which can cause the left taillight and left turn signal to become inoperative.

    A left turn signal that doesn’t work may not notify other drivers of a turning vehicle, while an inoperative left taillight can reduce the vehicle's visibility to other drivers.

    Both situations can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The remedy is under development.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners May 3, 2024.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 21B.

    Chrysler recalls 27,000 model year 2022-2023 Ram Promasters

    The seat belt warning system may malfunction

    Chrysler is recalling 27,744 model year 2022-2023 Ram Promasters.

    The driver seat belt warning light and audible chime may not activate as intended.

    A malfunctioning seat belt warning system can result in improper seat belt use, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the driver seat belt buckle -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 02B.

    Nearly 5,000 Dodge Hornets and Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrids recalled

    The pedestrian alert siren may not function properly

    Chrysler is recalling 4,660 model year 2023-2024 Dodge Hornets and Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrids.

    The pedestrian alert siren may be missing or disconnected and fail to alert pedestrians when the vehicle is in reverse.

    Failure to alert pedestrians when backing up increases their risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the rear pedestrian siren connection and -- if necessary -- secure and/or replace the connector or siren free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners December 6, 2023.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is B5A.

    FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers

    As many as 276,000 vehicles still have dangerous airbags

    If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately.

    FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.

    “Owners or custodians of these vehicles will be contacted directly, advised to stop driving their vehicles, and urged to obtain the necessary service, which continues to be available free of charge at any certified FCA-brand dealer. FCA – the first automaker to migrate from Takata to an alternate source of replacement parts – has sufficient inventory of new airbags to meet demand,” the company said in a statement.

    As yet, these more than a quarter million FCA vehicles are not under recall. That may come later but for now, the company says they are too dangerous to be driven.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that tens of millions of vehicles with Takata airbags are under recall. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause these airbags to explode when deployed. Such explosions have caused injuries and at least 19 deaths in the U.S. 

    ‘Increasingly dangerous’

    “Left unrepaired, recalled Takata airbags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”  

    The defective airbags were used by nearly every automaker and millions have been recalled in the last decade. Safety regulators are concerned about the recalled airbags that have yet to be modified or replaced. 

    NHTSA says that even minor fender-benders can result in exploding airbags that can kill or produce life-altering injuries. Older models, such as those being recalled by FCA, are especially dangerous.

    Vehicle owners who prefer talking to the manufacturer directly can call Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Takata Call Center Phone at: 833-585-0144 or go to the website. To find out Takata-specific information from other vehicle manufacturers, please check here. For more information on the Takata airbag safety recall, please check here.

    Chrysler recalls model year 2022 Dodge Challengers, Chargers, and Chrysler 300s

    The Tire Pressure Monitoring System may not work properly

    Chrysler is recalling 52,340 model year 2022 Dodge Challengers, Dodge Chargers, and Chrysler 300s.

    The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor battery may fail prematurely and cause the sensor to become inoperative.

    Inoperative TPMS sensors will not alert the driver to low tire pressure. In addition, a TPMS warning light that is already illuminated from a failed battery sensor will mask an actual tire pressure failure issue.

    Either of these situations can result in tire failure and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the TPMS sensors -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 2, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z68.

    Chrysler recalls Mopar tire air pressure sensors

    The sensor may become inoperative

    Chrysler is recalling 1,176 Mopar tire air pressure sensors, part number 68487472AA.

    The sensor battery may fail prematurely and cause the sensor to become inoperative. Inoperative sensors will not alert the driver to low tire pressure.

    In addition, a warning light that is already illuminated from a failed battery sensor will mask an actual tire pressure failure issue.

    Either of these conditions can result in tire failure and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the affected sensors -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 2, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z69.

    Chrysler recalls Ram 1500 & 2500 pickup trucks, and 3500 Cab Chassis vehicles

    The rearview camera image may not display

    Chrysler is recalling 117,759 model year 2022 Ram 1500 & 2500 pickup trucks, and 3500 Cab Chassis vehicles with a GVWR of less than 10,000 lbs.

    The radio software may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

    A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will reprogram the radio software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 29, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z47.

    Chrysler recalls Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500s

    The high-pressure fuel pump may fail

    Chrysler is recalling 138,645 model year 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokees and model year 2014-2019 Ram 1500s with 3.0L diesel engines.

    A high-pressure fuel pump (HPFP) failure may introduce internal debris into the fuel system, potentially resulting in fuel starvation.

    Fuel starvation may result in an unexpected loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the HPFP and inspect and replace -- if necessary -- additional fuel system components for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 29, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z46.

    Chrysler recalls model year 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos

    A malfunction in the antilock-brake system may cause a vehicle rollaway

    Chrysler is recalling 270,904 model year 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos.

    A malfunction in the antilock brake system (ABS) module may illuminate the brake lights and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of park without the brake pedal being applied.

    A vehicle that starts and shifts out of park without applying the brake pedal can result in vehicle rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash without prior warning and/or injury to those outside the vehicle.

    What to do

    A remedy for this issue is under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 29, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z48.

    Chrysler recalls Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokee WKs, Grand Cherokees, Grand Cherokee Ls

    The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve may stick open

    Chrysler is recalling 1,308 model year 2021 Dodge Durangos & Jeep Grand Cherokee WKs, model year 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees, and model year 2021-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls with 3.6L engines.

    The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve may stick open, resulting in an unexpected loss of drive power.

    An unexpected loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the EGR valve assembly free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 17, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. the company's number for this recall is Z31.

