Honda recalls more than 4,000 motorcycles

Honda is recalling 4,205 2022 and 2024-2025 CRF1100 Africa Twin motorcycles. A software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) may cause an engine stall or a loss of power when the Wheelie Control feature is activated.

An engine stall or loss of power can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 20, 2025. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda's number for this recall is KR1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.