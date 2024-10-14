BMW recalls 11,579 recent-vintage models

BMW is recalling nearly 12,000 cars because they can unexpectedly lose the power brake assist function. Also, malfunctioning ABS and DSC systems could cause a loss of vehicle control.

The recall is for 2023-2024 X1, X5, X6, X7, XM, 530i, i5, 740i, 760i, i7, and 750e vehicles

Dealers will replace the integrated brake module, free of charge.

Interim owner notification letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed November 22, 2024. Second letters will be mailed once the parts are available. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Vehicles in this recall were previously repaired under recall number 24V-104 and will need to have the new remedy completed

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.