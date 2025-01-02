Ford recalls nearly 300,000 super duty trucks

Ford is recalling 295,449 2020-2022 F-Super Duty F250, F350, F450, F550, F600, and 2021-2022 F-650, F750 vehicles. Biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high-pressure fuel pump.

A high-pressure Fuel pump failure can cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the powertrain control module (PCM) software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 13, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S78.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.