Ford recalls more than 100,000 SUVs

Ford is recalling 105,322 2018-2020 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The seat belt pretensioner in the driver and/or front passenger seat may inadvertently lock the seat belt, which will not allow the belt to retract or extend.

Seat belts that do not retract or extend can fail to restrain an occupant as intended, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect the seat belt retractor date codes and replace the seat belt retractors as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 14, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S31. Some vehicles in this recall were previously repaired incorrectly under recall 24V-099 and will need to have this new recall remedy completed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

