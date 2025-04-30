Write a review
  2. News
  3. Ford Recalls and Safety Alerts

Ford recalls nearly 290,000 vehicles

Ford recalls 290,000 vehicles due to rearview camera issues, risking driver visibility and safety - Image via Ford

Two recalls concern different bankup camera issues

Key takeaways

  • Ford has recalled nearly 290,000 vehicles due to two separate rearview camera issues: 128,889 Bronco models (2022–2023) with faulty 360-degree view cameras, and 160,729 older models (including F-Series trucks, Expedition, Navigator, and MKC) with defective camera connectors.

  • The camera malfunctions may result in a blank or distorted rearview image, which poses a safety risk by limiting the driver’s visibility and increasing the potential for a crash.

  • Ford dealers will replace the affected rearview cameras at no cost, with owner notification letters scheduled for mailing on May 5, 2025; owners can also check their vehicle's recall status at nhtsa.gov.

Ford has issued two recalls for a combined 289,618 vehicles to address two different problems with the backup cameras. The automaker is recalling 128,889 2022-2023 Bronco vehicles because the360-degree view camera may not display a rearview image when the vehicle is placed in reverse.

Loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. 

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 05, 2025. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S48. This recall expands previous recall number 23V-598.

Ford is also recalling 160,729 2015 F-250, F-350, F-450, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, and MKC vehicles. The rearview camera printed circuit board terminal header connector may be loose or damaged, which can result in a blank or distorted image.

A blank or distorted rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 5, 2025. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S42. This recall expands previous recall number 22V-082.

What to do

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.