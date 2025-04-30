Ford recalls nearly 290,000 vehicles

Key takeaways

Ford has recalled nearly 290,000 vehicles due to two separate rearview camera issues: 128,889 Bronco models (2022–2023) with faulty 360-degree view cameras, and 160,729 older models (including F-Series trucks, Expedition, Navigator, and MKC) with defective camera connectors.

The camera malfunctions may result in a blank or distorted rearview image, which poses a safety risk by limiting the driver’s visibility and increasing the potential for a crash.

Ford dealers will replace the affected rearview cameras at no cost, with owner notification letters scheduled for mailing on May 5, 2025; owners can also check their vehicle's recall status at nhtsa.gov.

Ford has issued two recalls for a combined 289,618 vehicles to address two different problems with the backup cameras. The automaker is recalling 128,889 2022-2023 Bronco vehicles because the360-degree view camera may not display a rearview image when the vehicle is placed in reverse.

Loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 05, 2025. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S48. This recall expands previous recall number 23V-598.

Ford is also recalling 160,729 2015 F-250, F-350, F-450, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, and MKC vehicles. The rearview camera printed circuit board terminal header connector may be loose or damaged, which can result in a blank or distorted image.

A blank or distorted rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 5, 2025. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S42. This recall expands previous recall number 22V-082.

What to do

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

