Ford 'Death Wobble' lawsuit advances

A federal court in Southern California has given the green light to a class action lawsuit against Ford, alleging the company concealed steering and suspension defects in its popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty 4x4 truck models.

The lawsuit alleges that Ford knowingly sold customers Model Year 2005-2007 and 2017-2019 Ford F-250 or F-350 Super Duty 4x4 trucks whose faulty construction made them susceptible to sustained violent shaking and loss of driver control when they encountered grooves or bumps while travelling at freeway speeds, the so-called "Death Wobble."

The suit also claims that Ford has known of the problem for years but has routinely refused to repair defective vehicles free-of-cost and even denied the existence of the defect.

"Ford denied the existence of the defect and concealed the true extent of the problem with one of their most popular trucks from its customers for more than a decade," alleges lead attorney David Wright of the McCune Law Group, in a news release.

"Rather than taking responsibility for the defect, Ford opted to put the blame on customers by claiming that the Death Wobble was the result of how they maintained their vehicle, often asking them to pay out-of-pocket for insufficient fixes," Wright said. "Ford has put customers at mortal risk to maintain the illusion that these vehicles are safe and reduce its own warranty costs. It's time they take responsibility."

A number of lawsuits are pending and the issue has been before various courts for years. Here’s a breakdown of the issue, the lawsuits, and Ford’s response:

What is the “Death Wobble”?

The “death wobble” occurs when the front axle and steering components shake violently, causing the entire front end of the truck to vibrate and making it hard for drivers to maintain control.

Drivers report that the issue often happens after the truck hits a bump or uneven surface at high speeds, typically above 50 mph. They describe needing to slow down or stop to regain control, creating a hazardous situation on highways.

The death wobble is often linked to issues in the truck’s suspension and steering components. Plaintiffs in the lawsuits allege that problems with the track bar, ball joints, shocks, and steering damper lead to instability in the front suspension.

Many believe it’s a design flaw in the front suspension and steering system that leaves it vulnerable to this violent oscillation.

Ford’s response

Ford has generally denied liability for the problem, asserting that the trucks are safe and that the shaking can be resolved with routine maintenance or parts replacement.

The company has reportedly issued technical service bulletins (TSBs) instructing dealers on how to address the issue, usually recommending replacing the steering damper. However, many plaintiffs argue that these repairs are temporary and do not prevent the wobble from recurring.

Ford has attempted to settle some lawsuits with individual repairs, but no global settlement or comprehensive recall has been implemented.

The lawsuits continue as more truck owners report the problem and claim that Ford’s recommended fixes don’t offer long-term solutions. Some cases are still pending in court, with Ford facing pressure to address the issue on a wider scale.

Safety and public impact

The “death wobble” has sparked considerable public safety concerns, as the shaking not only affects the driver’s control but also poses risks to others on the road. Drivers report feeling unsafe, particularly on highways.