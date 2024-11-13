GM News and Recalls

Seat belts have been mandatory in vehicles in the U.S. since 1968, and they have saved hundreds of thousands of lives during that time. In fact, more than half of the nearly 24,000 people killed in traffic accidents in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.
However, if a seat belt is to protect you, it has to work properly.
That said, General Motors is recalling 484,155 model year 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalades & Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Suburbans & Tahoes, and GMC Yukons & Yukon XLs with third-row seats.
The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed.
Because a deformed rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, the risk of injury in a crash is higher.
What to do
Fortunately, the automaker has a fix. Dealers will inspect the rivet head formation on both the left and right side third-row seat belt buckle assemblies and replace seat belt buckle assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.
Owners will be notified by mail starting around September 26, 2022.
If you want further information, you may reach Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020, Cadillac customer service at (800) 458-8006, and GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782.
GM's number for this recall is N222372380.
