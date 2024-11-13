GM News and Recalls

Write a review
GM recalling nearly half a million SUVs & trucks with transmission issues

The defect could cause the rear wheels to lock up

General Motors will recall 461,839 vehicles over an issue with transmissions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves some models of 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, among others.

Dealers will install a new transmission control module software free of charge and GM will provide a special coverage program for repairing transmissions identified as containing a defect...

    General Motors recalls 55,000 Chevy Colorados and GMC Canyons

    The emergency braking can activate unexpectedly

    General Motors is recalling 55,755 model year 2023 Chevrolet Colorados and GMC Canyons.

    The front camera module (FCM) system may falsely detect an obstacle, causing the automatic emergency braking (AEB) to engage unexpectedly.

    Unexpected automatic emergency braking can cause the vehicle to abruptly stop or slow down, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the front camera module (FCM) software free of charge.

    Owners should received notification letters are starting around April 8, 2024.

    Owners may contact GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782 or Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is A232424660.

    Faulty tailgate leads to huge GM pickup truck recall

    The tailgate may open while the vehicle is being driven

    General Motors is recalling 323,232 model year 2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500s and 3500s, and GMC Sierra 2500s and 3500s with power-unlatching tailgates.

    The tailgate's electronic gate-release switch may short circuit due to water intrusion, which can result in the tailgate inadvertently unlatching while the vehicle is in park.

    An unlatched tailgate may open while the vehicle is being driven and result in a loss of unsecured cargo, creating a road hazard and the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Owners are advised to check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving.

    Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies free of charge.

    Letters to owners notifying them of the recall are expected to be mailed March 18, 2024.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020 or GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N232426400.

    GM recalls 20,000 Buick Veranos and Chevrolet Cruzes

    The roof rail airbag inflators may rupture

    General Motors is recalling 20,712 model year 2014 Buick Veranos and Chevrolet Cruzes, expanding a recall from late 2023.

    The left and/or right-side roof-rail airbag (RRAB) inflators may rupture at the inflator weld joint.

    A ruptured inflator may partially inflate the airbag and cause sharp metal fragments to enter or exit the vehicle, increasing the risk of an injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the left and/or right-side RRAB modules -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed February 5, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available.

    Owners may contact Buick customer service at (800) 521-7300 and Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N232425640.

    GM recalls 60,000 Buick Encore GXs & Envistas, and Chevrolet Traxs

    The vehicle's instrument panel may not display properly

    General Motors is recalling 60,154 model year 2024 Buick Encore GXs &, Envistas, and Chevrolet Traxs.

    The software in the Virtual Cockpit Unit Module (VCU) may cause the instrument panel display to intermittently go blank at vehicle startup or while the vehicle is being driven.

    A blank instrument panel will not show critical information, such as vehicle speed and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The VCU software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge.

    Letters to owners regarding this issue are expected to be mailed December 22, 2023.

    Owners may contact Buick customer service at (800) 521-7300 or Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is A232424320.

    GM recalls 9,000 EV charging cords

    The charging cord may cause an electric shock

    General Motors is recalling 9,423 Webasto Portable Charging Cords (Gen 3), part number 24044913.

    The cords contain incorrect software and may fail to discontinue charging if the ground connection is lost.

    A portable charging cord that loses its ground connection while in use may result in electric shock, causing an injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the portable charging cord -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be sent to owners October 16, 2023.

    Owners may contact GM customer service at (888) 988-7267. GM's number for this recall is N2324073000.

    GM is ending production of the Chevrolet Bolt

    The decision removes one of the more affordable electric vehicles from the marketplace

    Consumers hoping to purchase an affordable electric vehicle (EV) will soon have fewer options. General Motors (GM) has announced an end to production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of 2023.

    The announcement by GM CEO Mary Barra took the industry by surprise. GM had been singing the praises of the Bolt, noting that it racked up three consecutive quarters of record deliveries.

    The Bolt’s popularity may have something to do with its sticker price. According to automotive publisher Edmunds, the Bolt typically sells for less than $28,000. The fact that both the Bolt and the Chevy Equinox EV are really the only two affordable EVs qualifying for the 2023 EV tax credit makes the decision harder on budget-conscious EV shoppers.

    Nick Sandbulte of Savage, Minn., had been eyeing the Bolt and said he was disappointed to hear the news.

    “I was hoping to wait next year to buy one so I could sign the federal rebate over to the dealership rather than take out a big loan and then get a rebate later, but that won't be an option now,” he told ConsumerAffairs. “It wouldn't be so bad if they were replacing it with a similar car, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case, so I imagine there will be a scramble for the remaining cars they make.”

    Several advantages

    In addition to its relatively low price, the Bolt also offers a fairly decent range. GM says it has a range of between 247 and 259 miles between charges.

    The Bolt has made a strong comeback after a recent painful recall. The automaker suspended production of both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV for six months to investigate the cause of a large number of battery fires.

    GM eventually replaced battery modules on some modules but had to inspect about 141,000 Bolts sold in North America.

    The Nissan Leaf is another affordable EV, with a sticker price similar to the Chevy Bolt. However, it is not eligible for the $7,500 2023 EV tax credit.

    GM recalls nearly half a million Cadillac Chevy and GMC vehicles

    A seat belt issue may increase the risk of an injury in a crash

    Seat belts have been mandatory in vehicles in the U.S. since 1968, and they have saved hundreds of thousands of lives during that time. In fact, more than half of the nearly 24,000 people killed in traffic accidents in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.

    However, if a seat belt is to protect you, it has to work properly.

    That said, General Motors is recalling 484,155 model year 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalades & Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Suburbans & Tahoes, and GMC Yukons & Yukon XLs with third-row seats.

    The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed.

    Because a deformed rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, the risk of injury in a crash is higher.

    What to do

    Fortunately, the automaker has a fix. Dealers will inspect the rivet head formation on both the left and right side third-row seat belt buckle assemblies and replace seat belt buckle assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owners will be notified by mail starting around September 26, 2022.

    If you want further information, you may reach Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020, Cadillac customer service at (800) 458-8006, and GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782.

    GM's number for this recall is N222372380.

    GM recalls Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras with accessory sport bar

    The sport bar's high-mounted brake light may not function

    General Motors is recalling 242 model year 2022 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras equipped with an accessory sport bar.

    The accessory sport bar contains a high-mounted brake light that may not function. In addition, it may block the vehicle's existing high-mounted brake light.

    An inoperative high-mounted brake light can reduce visibility to other drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the installation of the accessory bar and provide the correct vehicle wiring -- if necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 15, 2022.

    Owners may contact GM's customer service at (888) 988-7267 or Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's recall number for this recall is N222368110.

    GM recalls GMC Acadias and Cadillac XT5s & XT6s

    The fuel tank rollover valve may not seal properly

    General Motors is recalling 28 model year 2022 GMC Acadia All-Wheel Drive (AWD) vehicles and Cadillac XT5s & XT6s.

    The fuel tank rollover valve may not provide a proper seal in a rollover crash.

    A fuel tank rollover valve that does not properly seal can result in a fuel leak in a rollover crash, increasing the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the fuel tank and replace the fuel tank shell if the rollover valve is found to be dislodged or missing for free.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 8, 2022.

    Owners may contact GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782 and Cadillac customer service at (800) 458-8006. GM's number for this recall is N222366070.

    GM recalls Cadillac XT5s, XT6s, and GMC Acadias

    The rear suspension toe link may separate

    General Motors is recalling 736 model year 2022 Cadillac XT5s & XT6s, and GMC Acadias.

    The left-rear suspension toe link may have been tightened improperly, which could result in a loose or separated toe link.

    A loose toe link can separate and cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the left-rear suspension and replace the fastener if it is loose or missing free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 1, 2022.

    Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at (800) 458-8006 or GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N222364330.

    GM strikes deal with Pilot travel centers to add EV charging stations along U.S. highways

    Pilot is also investing $1 billion to make its facilities more attractive to EV drivers

    Highway travelers may soon find it easier to charge their electric vehicles. General Motors has announced a new deal with the Pilot Company (Pilot and Flying J) to build out a network of fast charging stations at up to 500 of Pilot’s travel centers across the U.S.

    The charging stalls will be provided and maintained by EVgo, which is also working with GM to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025 to help the automaker meet its goal of 42,000 charging stations.

    “We are committed to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “With travel centers across North America, Pilot Company is an ideal collaborator to reach a broad audience of EV drivers.”

    What EV owners can expect 

    The basic framework for many of the Pilot charging stations will feature overhead canopies to help protect EV drivers from the weather while they’re charging their vehicles. There will also be pull-through capabilities for larger vehicles, like electric pickup trucks and SUVs pulling trailers.

    The charging stations won’t be limited to GM electric vehicle owners, but those drivers will get special perks like exclusive reservations and discounts on charging their EVs.

    Pilot is also adding some perks that it hopes EV owners will find attractive. Its “New Horizons” will include a $1 billion upgrade to its travel centers, where it will offer more premium amenities like free Wi-Fi, expanded seating and lounge areas, updated and modernized restrooms, and on-site restaurants – all things that the company feels will be a welcome addition for travelers to enjoy while their vehicles are charging. 

