Ford recalls 1.7 million vehicles over backup camera display problem

Ford is recalling about 1.7 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a malfunction that can prevent the backup camera image from displaying correctly.

Some vehicles may show a blank screen or an inverted image when the car is put in reverse, potentially reducing visibility.

The recall affects several types of Ford and Lincoln vehicles with model years 2020 through 2026.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.74 million vehicles in the United States because of a defect that can cause the rearview camera display to malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall centers on software issues affecting the vehicles’ infotainment systems, which control the backup camera feed displayed on the dashboard screen. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem can cause the rearview camera image to fail to appear when the vehicle is placed in reverse or appear flipped or inverted on the display.

Backup cameras are required safety equipment in all new vehicles sold in the United States because they help drivers see objects, pedestrians, or obstacles behind the vehicle. If the image fails to display properly, it can limit a driver’s visibility and raise the likelihood of a crash while backing up.

The recall affects multiple Ford and Lincoln models built between 2020 and 2026. Impacted vehicles include the Ford Bronco, Edge, Escape, and Explorer, as well as Lincoln Corsair and Aviator SUVs.

Federal safety regulators say two different issues are responsible for the malfunction. In some vehicles, a component in the infotainment system may overheat and shut down, preventing the rearview image from appearing. In others, a software error can cause the camera feed to display upside down or inverted.

Ford estimates that all vehicles included in the recall may have the defect. However, the automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the problem.

What to do

To fix the issue, Ford plans to update the affected vehicles’ software. Some owners will be able to receive the repair through an over-the-air update, while others may need to visit a dealership for service. Notification letters to owners are expected to begin mailing later this month.

Drivers can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on Ford’s recall website or the NHTSA recall database.