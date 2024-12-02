Write a review
Mercedes recalling 33,000 cars because sunroof may come loose

The company said a sunroof panel could detach and become a road hazard, if it flies off the car while it is moving and lands on the roadway. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling 33,456 C-Class, CLK, E-Class, and CLS vehicles from the 2001-2011 model year. Please see the recall report for a complete list of models and model years.

The glass sunroof panel may not be properly secured and can detach.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the sunroof panel as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 18, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. This recall is an expansion of previous NHTSA recall number 22V-954.

Recalled models:

MAKEMODELYEAR
MERCEDES BENZAMG E532007-2009
MERCEDES BENZC2302002-2007
MERCEDES BENZC2402001-2005
MERCEDES BENZC2802006-2007
MERCEDES BENZC3202001-2005
MERCEDES BENZC3502006-2007
MERCEDES BENZCLK3202003-2005
MERCEDES BENZCLK3502006-2009
MERCEDES BENZCLK5002003-2007
MERCEDES BENZCLK5502007-2009
MERCEDES BENZCLS5002006
MERCEDES BENZCLS5502007-2011
MERCEDES BENZE3202003-2009
MERCEDES BENZE5002003-2006
MERCEDES BENZE5502007-2009
MERCEDES-BENZAMG C322002-2004
MERCEDES-BENZAMG C552005-2006
MERCEDES-BENZAMG CLK552003-2005
MERCEDES-BENZAMG CLS552006
MERCEDES-BENZAMG CLS632007-2011
MERCEDES-BENZAMG E552003-2006
MERCEDES-BENZAMG E632007-2008
MERCEDES-BENZE3502006-2009

