Mercedes recalling 33,000 cars because sunroof may come loose

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling 33,456 C-Class, CLK, E-Class, and CLS vehicles from the 2001-2011 model year. Please see the recall report for a complete list of models and model years.
The glass sunroof panel may not be properly secured and can detach.
Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the sunroof panel as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 18, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. This recall is an expansion of previous NHTSA recall number 22V-954.
Recalled models:
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|MERCEDES BENZ
|AMG E53
|2007-2009
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C230
|2002-2007
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C240
|2001-2005
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C280
|2006-2007
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C320
|2001-2005
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C350
|2006-2007
|MERCEDES BENZ
|CLK320
|2003-2005
|MERCEDES BENZ
|CLK350
|2006-2009
|MERCEDES BENZ
|CLK500
|2003-2007
|MERCEDES BENZ
|CLK550
|2007-2009
|MERCEDES BENZ
|CLS500
|2006
|MERCEDES BENZ
|CLS550
|2007-2011
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E320
|2003-2009
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E500
|2003-2006
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E550
|2007-2009
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG C32
|2002-2004
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG C55
|2005-2006
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG CLK55
|2003-2005
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG CLS55
|2006
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG CLS63
|2007-2011
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG E55
|2003-2006
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|AMG E63
|2007-2008
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|E350
|2006-2009