Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 6,000 late-model vehicles

Key takeaways

Recall Overview: Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 6,247 vehicles—including 2025 G 550, G 580, and AMG G 63 models—due to an issue where the electronic stability program (ESP) may display an incorrect warning light, failing to properly alert drivers during a system failure.

Safety Concern: This malfunction causes the vehicles to violate Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards 126 and 101, potentially increasing crash risk due to missed critical alerts.

Next Steps for Owners: Dealers will update the ESP software free of charge. Notification letters will be mailed starting June 17, 2025. For more info, contact MBUSA at 1-800-367-6372 or visit NHTSA recall page to check your vehicle using its VIN.

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 6,247 2025 G 550, G 580, and AMG G 63 vehicles. The vehicle's electronic stability program (ESP) may display an incorrect warning light during an ESP system failure.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems," and 101, "Control and Displays." An incorrectly displayed warning light can fail to alert the driver to critical safety information, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the ESP control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 17, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.