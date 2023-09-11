Write a review
  2. News
  3. Ford Recalls

Ford recalls 18,500 F-Super Duty trucks

Photo source: Ford

The default rearview camera image may not display properly

Ford Motor Company is recalling 18,513 model year 2023 F-Super Duty F250, F350 and F450 trucks with the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

The default rearview camera image may not be displayed when using the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

An incorrect rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

Dealers will update the Advanced Drive Assistance System module software free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 18, 2023.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S46.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.