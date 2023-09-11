Ford recalls 18,500 F-Super Duty trucks

Ford Motor Company is recalling 18,513 model year 2023 F-Super Duty F250, F350 and F450 trucks with the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

The default rearview camera image may not be displayed when using the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

An incorrect rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

Dealers will update the Advanced Drive Assistance System module software free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 18, 2023.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S46.