Toyota Recalls and Class Action Lawsuits

Automotive Recalls

Toyota recalls 4,200 model year 2023-2024 Camrys and Camry Hybrids

Some head restraint brackets may not not protect occupants

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 4,212 model year 2023-2024 Camrys and Camry Hybrids.

The second-row center and right-side seats may have insufficiently welded head restraint brackets.

A head restraint bracket that is insufficiently welded may not properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the 60% rear seat-back frame sub-assembly free of charge.

Owners will be notified by mail starting April 21, 20...

  1. Ariens Snowblower Recall

    Toyota recalls 381,000 model year 2022-2023 Tacoma trucks

    The vehicle may suffer a loss of vehicle stability and brake performance

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturer is recalling 381,199 model year 2022-2023 Tacoma pickup trucks.

    The axle shaft sub-assembly may separate from the axle housing due to debris causing improperly secured fasteners.

    Axle shaft separation can cause a loss of vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly, tighten the axle retaining nuts -- as necessary -- and repair or replace any damaged components free of charge.

    Letters to owners regarding this issue are expected to be mailed by April 13, 2024.

    Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB05 and 24TA05.

    Toyota recalls 18,000 Mirai and Lexus vehicles

    The rearview camera image may not display

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 18,616 of the following vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system:

    • Model year 2023 Mirai’s, Lexus LS500s, LS500Hs,
    • Model year 2023-2024 Lexus ES250s, ES300Hs, ES350s, and
    • Model year 2024 Lexus LC500s and LC500H.

    Due to incorrect programming of the parking-assist electronic control unit (ECU) software, the rearview camera image may not display within a couple of seconds after the shifter is placed into reverse.

    A rearview camera that fails to display an image can reduce the driver's rearview, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the parking assist ECU software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 7, 2024.

    Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TA01 and 24LA01.

    Toyota recalls 280,000 Tundras, Lexus LX600s and Sequoias

    The vehicle may moved unexpectedly when in neutral

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 280,663 model year 2022-2024 Tundras, Tundra Hybrids, Lexus LX600s and model year 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrids.

    Unexpected vehicle movement may occur when the vehicle is in neutral and the brakes are not applied, posing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the transmission control ECU software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 7, 2024.

    Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TA02 and 24LA02.

    Toyota issues ‘Do Not Drive’ order for 50,000 cars

    Older Corollas and RAV4s still have dangerous Takata airbags

    If you’re driving an older Toyota Corolla or RAV4, you could be in danger. The company has issued a “do not drive” order for 50,000 2003-2004 Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and model year 2004-2005 RAV4 vehicles.

    The issue involves Takata airbags, which were responsible for the largest auto recall in U.S. history, over more than a decade. 

    “Certain airbags found in the subject vehicles are under an urgent airbag safety recall,” Toyota said in a statement. “Due to the age of the vehicles, if the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments which could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers.”

    The issue is so critical that Toyota said owners should not drive these vehicles until they are repaired. That includes not driving them to a dealer.

    “Toyota urges owners to contact their local dealer instead of driving their vehicle to be repaired,” the company said. “Dealers may provide one of several options free of charge, such as mobile repair at the vehicle’s location, towing to the dealership, vehicle pickup and delivery, or other alternate transportation options.”

    Toyota is notifying known owners of these vehicles every month through a variety of communication channels. To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

    Toyota again recalls model year 2022-2023 Corolla Cross vehicles

    The airbag may not deploy properly

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 12,575 model year 2022-2023 Corolla Cross vehicles that were previously inspected at a dealership..

    The instrument panel may have been produced without the required perforation, which could result in the front-passenger airbag not deploying properly.

    An airbag that does not deploy as intended increases the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the instrument panel -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Letters notifying owners of this recall are expected to be mailed February 4, 2024.

    Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TA16.

    Toyota recalls nearly 1 million vehicles with airbag issue

    The front passenger airbag may not deploy as intended

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 999,901 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2020-2021 Avalons, Avalon Hybrids, Corollas, Highlanders, Highlander Hybrids, RAV4s, RAV4 Hybrids, Lexus ES350s, Lexus RX350s & Lexus RX450Hs,
    • Model year 2021 Sienna Hybrids & Lexus ES250s, and
    • Model year 2020-2022 Camrys, Camry Hybrids and ES300Hs.

    A short circuit may develop in the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensor, preventing the front passenger airbag from deploying.

    An airbag that does not deploy in a crash increases the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the sensor -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 4, 2024.

    Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TB15/23TA15; the Lexus number is 23LB03/23LA03.

    Toyota recalls 750,000 Highlanders & Highlander Hybrids

    The front bumper assembly may detach

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 750,795 model year 2020-2023 Highlanders & Highlander Hybrids.

    During normal vehicle operation, minor impact to the front lower bumper cover may result in the cover coming loose or detaching.

    A detached front bumper cover can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will repair or replace the upper and lower front bumper covers -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 11, 2023.

    Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TB12/23TA12.

    Toyota recalls nearly 1.9 million RAV4s

    The battery may move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns

    Toyota is recalling 1.854 million model year 2013-2018 RAV4s.

    If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns.

    Such movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Toyota is currently preparing the remedy and expects to notify owners by late December 2023.

    Owners with questions may contact the automaker at (800) 331-4331).

    Toyota recalls 21,000 model year 2023 Tundras and Tundra Hybrids

    The load carrying capacity modification label contains incorrect information

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 21,781 model year 2023 Tundras and Tundra Hybrids equipped with a spray-on bed liner accessory.

    The load carrying capacity modification label states the incorrect load carrying capacity, which can result in an overloaded vehicle.

    An overloaded vehicle increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the load carrying capacity modification label free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 29, 2023.

    Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TA11.

    Toyota is recalling 168,000 Tundras for potential fire risk

    The recalled trucks could develop a fuel leak

    Toyota is recalling certain 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles. Approximately 168,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in this recall, making it the largest Toyota recall this year.

    The subject vehicles are equipped with a plastic fuel tube that could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire.

    What to do

    For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers. Toyota is currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall. 

    As a temporary measure until the final remedy parts are available, the dealers will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers. Toyota will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023.

    Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is current as of today’s filing date and is subject to change thereafter. 

    To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

    For any additional questions, Toyota customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331).

    Toyota is bringing back its popular Land Cruiser

    The brand will return in spring 2024 after a three-year absence

    Here’s some good news for off-road enthusiasts who have missed the Land Cruiser since Toyota retired the brand three years ago – it’s back.

    Toyota has announced the Land Cruiser will return for the 2024 model year with a significant design refresh. The new version will be slightly smaller than the 2021 model, the last before the model disappeared from the North American market.

    The reborn Land Cruiser will also be slightly less expensive. The previous version had a starting price of around $80,000. The price of the 2024 model will start at around $55,000. The first deliveries should arrive in the spring of 2024.

    “Since its introduction in the U.S. market in 1958, the Land Cruiser evolved over the years from the legendary two-door models like the 40 Series with its fold-down front windshield, white roof, and rear jump seats to the capable yet fully loaded 200 Series, which was the last generation to be sold in the States and combined Land Cruiser’s unbreakable strength with premium luxury features,” the company said in a press release announcing the Land Cruiser’s return.

    The company says Land Cruiser will stay true to its heritage, returning as a “high-quality off-roader at a more accessible price point.”

    Good reviews

    Before it disappeared from the marketplace, the Land Cruiser was popular with ConsumerAffairs reviewers. It earned an overall 4.1 out of 5-star rating, with 80% of reviewers giving the vehicle either a 4 or 5-star review.

    Toyota says the new Land Cruiser will be available with the range-topping i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Toyota is only producing 5,000 units for the first two months of production and will be offered in a First Edition grade that includes two new two-tone paint colors and additional off-road equipment.

    “This icon belongs in our lineup,” said Toyota Group Vice President and General Manager Dave Christ. “For 2024, Land Cruiser returns to its origin with a heritage-inspired design paired with the legendary capability and durability Land Cruiser is known for, and it will take even more customers on adventures across the globe as it has done for generations.”

    Toyota recalls model year 2022-2023 Tacoma pickup trucks

    The child seat may not secure properly

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 75,316 model year 2022-2023 Tacoma pickup trucks.

    One or more of the individual welds in the upper child seat anchors may be insufficient.

    An insufficient weld may prevent the child seat from being anchored properly, allowing it to move during a sudden stop or crash and increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 2, 2022.

    Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 22TB09/ 22TA09.

    Southeast Toyota Distributors recalls model year 2020-2022 4Runners

    The load carrying capacity label contains incorrect information

    Southeast Toyota Distributors (SET) is recalling 280 model year 2020-2022 4Runner vehicles equipped with 20-inch Black Gunner Wheels.

    The load carrying capacity modification labels are incorrect.

    An incorrect label may lead to unintentionally overloading the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    SET will mail replacement labels to owners free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 4, 2022.

    Owners may contact SET's customer service at (954) 429-2000. SET's number for this recall is SET22A.

    Toyota recalls model year 2022 Rav4s, Rav4 Hybrids, and Rav4 Primes

    The front air bag may not deploy properly

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 3,533 model year 2022 Rav4s, Rav4 Hybrids, and Rav4 Primes.

    The front passenger seat may have been assembled with interference between internal parts that may cause the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensor to incorrectly detect an occupant.

    Incorrect detection of an occupant may result in improper air bag deployment in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and repair the front passenger seat -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 2, 2022.

    Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 22TA08.

