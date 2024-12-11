Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Chevrolet Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Chevrolet Bolt EVs recalled again to repair earlier recall item

The high-voltage battery can catch fire

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Bolt EUV vehicles previously repaired under Recall 21V-650. The installation of advanced diagnostic software may have failed. As such, the high voltage battery could catch fire when charged to full or nearly full capacity.

Remedy

Owners are advised to take the following interim steps: Set the Target Charge Level feature in their vehicle to limit the charge level to 90%, charge their vehicle ...

Read article
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Chevrolet Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2021-2022 Chevy Corvettes

    The vehicles may lose drive power

    General Motors is recalling 22 model year 2021-2022 Chevrolet Corvettes.

    The rear half-shaft assemblies may be missing one or more ball bearings, which can result in a loss of drive power.

    An unexpected loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the left or right rear half-shaft assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 4, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N212351320.

    General Motors is recalling 22 model year 2021-2022 Chevrolet Corvettes.The rear half-shaft assemblies may be missing one or more ball bearings, which...

    Article Image

    Chevrolet Traverse vehicles recalled due to possible transmission fluid leak

    A leak could cause vehicles to lose engine power and crash

    The Braun Corporation is recalling 639 model year 2020-2021 Chevrolet Traverse wheelchair accessible vehicles with Power In-floor Ramp conversion. 

    The company said the screw and clip that hold the inner wheel-well plastic shroud in place could chafe against the transmission case in affected vehicles, potentially resulting in a transmission fluid leak. If such a leak occurs, it could lead to a loss in engine propulsion and increase the risk of a crash. 

    The company says consumers may be able to identify the problem early if they see transmission fluid on the ground near the driver’s side front tire. A dash warning indicator may also notify drivers of the issue, but it may not light up consistently in every case.

    What to do

    Dealers are being advised to replace the screw and clip and inspect them for signs of contact with the transmission case, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 17, 2021. 

    Consumers can contact Braun customer service at 1-877-488-0359, or contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, for more information.

    The Braun Corporation is recalling 639 model year 2020-2021 Chevrolet Traverse wheelchair accessible vehicles with Power In-floor Ramp conversion. The...

    Article Image

    GM expands recall of Chevrolet Bolts

    The high voltage battery may catch fire

    General Motors is recalling another 52,403 model year 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and model year 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs, expanding an earlier recall.

    The high voltage battery could catch fire when charged to full or nearly full capacity, increasing the risk of a fire..

    What to do

    GM will replace defective battery modules free of charge.

    Owners are advised to take the following interim steps:

    • Set the Target Charge Level feature in their vehicle to limit the charge level to 90%;
    • Charge their vehicle more frequently, avoid depleting the battery to 70 miles range remaining;
    • Park outside after charging, and
    • Do not charge the vehicle indoors overnight.

    Interim lettersnotifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed October 4, 2021. A second letter will be mailed once the final remedy is available.

    Owners may contact the Bolt EV Concierge Team at (833) 382-4389. GM's number for this recall is N212345940.

    General Motors is recalling another 52,403 model year 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and model year 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs, expanding an earlier recall. ...

    Article Image

    GM recalls Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs

    The front driver-side airbag may not deploy properly

    General Motors is recalling 28 model year 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs.

    One of the two fasteners that secure the driver's front airbag to the steering wheel may be missing or improperly tightened.

    An improperly installed airbag may not deploy properly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace -- as necessary -- the driver-side airbag fasteners. If the fasteners cannot be tightened properly, the airbag assembly will be replaced. All repairs will be performed free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 23, 2021.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N212340860.

    General Motors is recalling 28 model year 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs. One of the two fasteners that secure the driver's front airbag to the s...

    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes

    The second-row center seatbelt latch may be inaccessible

    General Motors is recalling five model year 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes.

    The second-row center seat belt latch may be trapped beneath the trim bezel and therefore inaccessible.

    A passenger in the second-row center seat will be unable to wear a seatbelt, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will remove the trim bezel, correctly position the seat belt latch plate, and reinstall the trim bezel free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 10, 2021.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N212329320.

    General Motors is recalling five model year 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes. The second-row center seat belt latch may be trapped beneath the trim bezel and there...

    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2017-2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    The steering wheel emblem may separate

    General Motors is recalling 30 model year 2017-2021 Chevrolet Camaros.

    The plastic "Camaro" emblem, located on the steering wheel airbag cover, may separate during deployment of the front driver airbag.

    Plastic pieces of emblem may act as projectiles from deployment and increase the risk of injury.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front driver side airbag module free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 10, 2021.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N212327220.

    General Motors is recalling 30 model year 2017-2021 Chevrolet Camaros. The plastic "Camaro" emblem, located on the steering wheel airbag cover, may sepa...

    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2021 Chevrolet Camaros

    The vehicle could suffer a loss of drive power

    General Motors is recalling eight model year 2021 Chevrolet Camaros.

    The left or right axle shaft may be missing a retaining ring, which could allow the axle shaft to separate while the vehicle is being driven.

    A separated axle shaft can cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left or right axle shaft -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 3, 2021.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N212331000.

    General Motors is recalling eight model year 2021 Chevrolet Camaros. The left or right axle shaft may be missing a retaining ring, which could allow the...

    Article Image

    GM recalls Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD medium duty trucks

    The ABS malfunction indicator may not light

    General Motors is recalling 12,200 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD medium duty trucks.

    If the vehicle's body control module (BCM) loses communication with the vehicle's electronic brake control module (EBCM), the EBCM software programming may not illuminate the vehicle's ABS malfunction indicator light (MIL).

    If a driver is unaware that the ABS system is malfunctioning, there may be an increased risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will update the software calibration for the body control module (BCM).

    This recall is expected to begin July 13, 2020.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N202305070.

    General Motors is recalling 12,200 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD medium duty trucks.If the vehicle's body control module (B...

    Article Image

    GM recalls Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit and SS vehicles

    The vehicles may lose electric power steering assist

    General Motors is recalling 1,826 model year 2015-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit (PPV) and SS vehicles.

    Corrosion of the connector between the electric power steering module and the torque sensor connector may cause a loss of electric power steering assist.

    A greater steering effort would be needed to control the vehicle if power steering is lost, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering gear assembly free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin June 22, 2020.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N192285350.

    General Motors is recalling 1,826 model year 2015-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit (PPV) and SS vehicles. Corrosion of the connector between the el...

    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs

    The rear doors may open while the vehicle is being driven

    General Motors is recalling 897 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

    The door-handle cable inside the rear doors may be too long, allowing contact with the window when it is opened, possibly damaging the cable.

    A damaged cable may cause the rear door to open unintentionally when the rear window is opened.

    Additionally, it may cause the rear inside door handle to not work.

    If the rear door opens while the vehicle is being driven, or the door handle fails to open the rear door, there is an increased risk of injury to the rear passengers.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear inside door-handle cables free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 11, 2020.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is A202298320.

    General Motors is recalling 897 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs. The door-handle cable inside the rear doors may be too long, allowing contact w...

    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS vehicles

    The vehicle may suffer a loss of electric power steering assist

    General Motors is recalling 476 model year 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS vehicles that previously received an inspect-only remedy under a previous recall.

    Corrosion of the connector between the electric power steering module and the torque sensor connector may cause a loss of electric power steering assist.

    A greater steering effort would be needed to control the vehicle if power steering is lost, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering gear assembly free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020 or GM customer service at (586) 596-1733. GM's number for this recall is N192265980.

    General Motors is recalling 476 model year 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS vehicles that previously received an inspect-only remedy under a previous recall.Corr...

    Article Image

    GM recalls model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Equinox all-wheel drive vehicles

    The fuel tank may leak along the seam near the fuel inlet

    General Motors is recalling 301 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Equinox all-wheel drive vehicles.

    The fuel tanks may have been manufactured with an improperly sealed seam, possibly allowing fuel to leak along the seam near the fuel inlet.

    A fuel leak in the presence of the ignition source can pose the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank, free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact GM customer service at (586) 596-1733. GM's number for this recall is N192271870.

    General Motors is recalling 301 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Equinox all-wheel drive vehicles.The fuel tanks may have been manufactured with an impro...

    Article Image

    Model year 2010-2011 Chevrolet Malibus recalled

    The driver front airbag inflator may explode due to being overpressurized

    General Motors is recalling 1,145 model year 2010-2011 Chevrolet Malibus.

    In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver front airbag, the airbag inflator may explode due to being overpressurized.

    If the inflator explodes, sharp metal fragments may strike the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    GM has notified owners, and dealers will replace the front driver airbag module, free of charge.

    Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk were mailed February 8, 2019. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available, which is expected to be in late March 2019.

    Owners may contact GM customer service at 800) 522-9559.

    GM's number for this recall is N182206630.

    General Motors is recalling 1,145 model year 2010-2011 Chevrolet Malibus.In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver front airbag, t...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.