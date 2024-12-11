Chevrolet Recalls

General Motors is recalling 22 model year 2021-2022 Chevrolet Corvettes.
The rear half-shaft assemblies may be missing one or more ball bearings, which can result in a loss of drive power.
An unexpected loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.
What to do
Dealers will replace the left or right rear half-shaft assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 4, 2022.
Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N212351320.