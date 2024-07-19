Mercedes Benz Recalls

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 31,848 of the following vehicles:
- Model year 2023-2024 C300s, AMG C43s, S580e’s, S580, Maybach S580s, Maybach S680s, AMG SL43s, AMGSL63s, GLC300s, EQE350s, EQE500s, EQS450s, EQS580s, AMG EQS’s; and
- Model year 2023 S500s, AMG SL55s, AMG EQEs, 2024 E350s, E450s, AMG C63e S’s, CLE300 Coupes, CLE450 Coupes, and GLC300 Coupes.
The 80-amp fuses may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause them to fail.
Failure of the 80-amp fuse can result in a sudden loss of drive power or a loss of critical safety functions such as the restraint systems or instrument cluster, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.
There could also be an increased risk of a fire.
What to do
Dealers will replace the main fuse boxes, free of charge.
Owners will be notified of the issue by letter beginning April 16, 2024.
Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.
