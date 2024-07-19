Write a review
Starbucks is working with Mercedes to install electric car chargers at over 100 locations

The companies are planning the project on the west coast

Starbucks and Mercedes-Benz are working together to make it easier for consumers on the West Coast to charge their electric cars. 

The companies plan to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers at over 100 Starbucks locations along Interstate 5, which runs from Washington State through California. 

“At Starbucks, we have a long history of bringing renewable and clean energy projects to connect communities that lack the infrastructure,” said Michael Kobori, chief sustainabil...

    Mercedes-Benz recalls 105,000 GLE and GLS 450s

    A transmission software issue may cause a stall

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 105,071 model year 2020-2023 GLE 450s and GLS 450s.

    The transmission may not downshift fully in certain conditions, causing the engine to stall, posing a crash risk

    What to do

    Dealers will update the transmission control unit software free of charge.

    Letters notifying owners of this recall are expected to be mailed April 16, 2024.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 32,000 vehicles over electrical issue

    The vehicles’ 80-amp fuse may fail causing a loss of drive power

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 31,848 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2023-2024 C300s, AMG C43s, S580e’s, S580, Maybach S580s, Maybach S680s, AMG SL43s, AMGSL63s, GLC300s, EQE350s, EQE500s, EQS450s, EQS580s, AMG EQS’s; and
    • Model year 2023 S500s, AMG SL55s, AMG EQEs, 2024 E350s, E450s, AMG C63e S’s, CLE300 Coupes, CLE450 Coupes, and GLC300 Coupes.

    The 80-amp fuses may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause them to fail.

    Failure of the 80-amp fuse can result in a sudden loss of drive power or a loss of critical safety functions such as the restraint systems or instrument cluster, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

    There could also be an increased risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the main fuse boxes, free of charge.

    Owners will be notified of the issue by letter beginning April 16, 2024.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls 15,000 GLC class vehicles

    The headlights may be aimed incorrectly

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 15,502 model year 2019-2022 GLC 300s, model year 2020 GLC 350e's, and model year 2020-2022 AMG GLC 43s.

    The headlights may be incorrectly adjusted too high and create a glare for oncoming traffic.

    Incorrectly aimed headlights can reduce the visibility of oncoming traffic, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the headlight adjustment and correct it -- if necessary -- free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners March 1, 2024.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls 79,000 vehicles with balky fuel pumps

    The fuel pump may shut down, causing a loss of drive power

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 79,676 of the following vehicles, expanding a recall from mid-2023:

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG C43

    2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG E53

    2021-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG E63

    2021-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG G63

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GLC43

    2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GLE53

    2022-2024

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GLE63

    2022-2024

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GLS63

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GT43

    2021-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GT53

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG GT63

    2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG SL43

    2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG SL55

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    AMG SL63

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    C300

    2022-2024

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    E350

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    E450

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    G550

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    GLC300

    2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    GLE350

    2021-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    GLE450

    2022-2024

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    GLE580

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    GLS450

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    GLS580

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    S500

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-BENZ

    S580

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-MAYBACH

    GLS600

    2022-2023

    MERCEDES-MAYBACH

    S580

    2022-2023

    The fuel pump may shutdown, causing a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the fuel pump free of charge.

    Owners will be notified by mail beginning around February 13, 2024.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372. 

    Mercedes-Benz recalls 5,000 AMG SL55s and AMG SL63s

    An improperly secured electrical wiring harness could cause a loss of drive power

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 5,326 model year 2022-2023 AMG SL55s and AMG SL63s.

    The electrical wiring harness for the starter and alternator may not be secured properly, which can result in a short circuit and a loss of drive power or cause the harness to overheat.

    A loss of drive power can increase the risk of a crash, and an overheated electrical wiring harness can increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will secure the electrical wiring harness for the starter and alternator free of charge.

    Notification letters will be mailed to owners starting December 5, 2023.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls 11,000 model year 2023 GLC300s

    The front tow eye may detach while the vehicle is being towed

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 11,853 model year 2023 GLC300s.

    The front tow eye may be inadequately threaded to the crossmember and can detach while the vehicle is being towed.

    A detached tow eye can separate the vehicle from the tow truck, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the front crossmember -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Letters to owners notifying them of this issue are expected to be mailed November 10, 2023.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls model year 2020 GLC350E4s

    The transmission wiring harness may be misrouted

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 1,168 model year 2020 GLC350E4s.

    The transmission wiring harness may be routed improperly, allowing it to chafe against the front drive shaft. This could cause a loss of drive power that increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the transmission wiring harness -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 9, 2022.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls EQS 450s, EQS 580s, and AMG EQS53s

    The tow ring may detach from the vehicle

    Mercedes-Benz (MBUSA) is recalling 2,526 model year 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450s, EQS 580s, and AMG EQS5s.

    The front or rear bumper tow ring assembly may have insufficient thread depth, which can result in the tow ring detaching from the vehicle.

    A tow ring that detaches during vehicle transport or loading can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the tow ring assembly thread -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 30, 2022.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls model year 2020 GLS 450s and 580s

    The front airbag may not deploy properly

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 81 model year 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450s and GLS 580s.

    The front airbag wiring harness may be routed incorrectly, which can cause the airbag to deploy improperly.

    An airbag that does not deploy properly can increase the risk of an injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will correct the wiring harness routing free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 30, 2022.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800)367-6372.

    Daimler Vans recalls model year 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 vans

    The generator wiring harness may be incorrectly connected to the electric power steering

    Daimler Vans USA (DVUSA) is recalling two model year 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 vans.

    The generator wiring harness may be incorrectly connected to the electric power steering, which can result in an electrical surge.

    An electrical surge can increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and correct the wiring harness connection -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 5, 2022.

    Owners may contact DVUSA at (877) 762-8267. DVUSA's number for this recall is VS3LE54ELE.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls 2016-2018 Metris vans

    The value for the maximum combined load weight capacity of the tires is incorrect

    Daimler Vans USA (DVUSA) is recalling 24,403 model year 2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans. The value for the maximum combined load weight capacity of the tires is incorrect.

    An overloaded vehicle may cause tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    A remedy for this issue is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 25, 2022.

    Owners may contact DVUSA at (877) 762-8267. DVUSA's number for this recall is VS2LASTRE.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 235,00 model year 2017-2022 vehicles

    The emergency call system may be disabled

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 234,862 of the following model year 2017-2022 vehicles:

    • CLA-Class
    • GLA-Class
    • GLE-Class
    • GLS-Class
    • SLC-Class
    • A-Class
    • AMG GT-Class
    • C-Class
    • E-Class
    • S-Class
    • SL-Class
    • GLC-Class
    • CLS-Class
    • GLB-Class
    • G-Class

    A list of the specific recalled vehicles may be found here.

    An error in the communication module's SIM card software can cause a mobile network connection failure that disables the emergency call (eCall) system.

    A disabled eCall system would prevent a vehicle occupant from contacting the emergency services call center in an emergency, potentially delaying emergency responders and increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    The communication module software will be updated through an Over-the-Air (OTA) update or by a dealer at no cost.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 19, 2022.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at (800) 367-6372.

