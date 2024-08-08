New software has dramatically cut Hyundai and Kia thefts

Thefts involving Hyundais and Kias that lack immobilizers have been cut by 50% since the company, which owns both brands, released a software update addressing the issue.

In a new study, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said the update has proven effective at reducing thefts of 2011 to 2022 Hyundais and Kias.

The update was in response to a wave of thefts caused by social media videos showing how easy it was to steal cars lacking an immobilizer. With the new software, vehicles will only start if the owner’s key or an identical duplicate is in the ignition. Vehicles with the software also receive a window sticker aimed at deterring potential thieves.

According to IIHS, about two dozen 2011-22 Hyundai and Kia models are eligible for the upgrade. Those vehicles that received it as of December 2023 — a total of 30% of the eligible Hyundais and 28% of the eligible Kias in HLDI’s database — had theft claim frequencies that were 53% lower than vehicles that didn’t get the upgrade, the study found.

‘Extremely effective’

“The companies’ solution is extremely effective,” said Matt Moore, senior vice president of the Highway Loss Data Institute, part of IIHS. “If you own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle without an electronic immobilizer, you should call your local dealer about getting the software upgrade today.”

HLDI says electronic immobilizers were standard equipment on only 17% of 2011 Hyundai and Kia models, while 92% of 2011 models from all other brands have the anti-theft device as standard equipment. The two brands were slow to add the equipment, with only 84% of 2022 model Hyundais and Kias having it as standard equipment.