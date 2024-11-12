Write a review
  2. News
  3. BMW Recalls

BMW recalls 2025 X1 models to strengthen roof pillar

BMW recalls 2025 X1 models to strengthen roof pillar. The pillars may not be strong enough to protect occupants in a crash, BMW said. Image (c) BMW

The pillars may not be strong enough to protect occupants in a crash

BMW is recalling 3,312 X1 models because the B-pillars may not be strong enough to protect passengers in a crash. 

The recall is for certain 2025 X1 xDrive28i and X1 M35i vehicles. The left and right-side B-Pillar reinforcement plates may have been manufactured with insufficient structural strength.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 27, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.