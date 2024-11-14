Ford faces $165 million penalty for recall violations

Ford Motor Co. must pay $165 million for failing to properly recall unsafe vehicles, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Thursday. That civil penalty, the second-largest in NHTSA’s history, comes as a result of a consent order.

NTHSA investigated model year 2020 Fords, including Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and other pickup trucks, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, and Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus.

The investigation found that Ford did not quickly recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras and did not “provide accurate and complete recall information as required by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” the agency said.

The order also requires:

An independent third party to oversee compliance with the consent order, as well as with the Vehicle Safety Act and other federal regulations.

Ford to develop a “safety data analytics infrastructure” to provide detailed information about safety investigations by Ford or NHTSA.

Ford to review all recalls it has issued during the last three years to make sure they’ve been properly processed and if necessary, file new recalls.

The largest penalty that NHTSA has ever levied was against Takata, in a consent order about that company’s airbags.

"Too many devastating stories"

In a statement, Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog director for the Public Interest Research Group, said:

“It’s disappointing that a company as large and revered as Ford would shirk its responsibilities and fail to follow through on a safety recall. Drivers rely heavily on rearview backup cameras for safety," Murray said. "This isn’t new. After too many devastating stories about vehicles backing up over children, backup cameras became required by law for all vehicles weighing less than 10,000 manufactured on or after May 1, 2018."

Car owners can check for recalls for their vehicles by entering the VIN on safercar.gov or this direct NHTSA link.