Honda recalls more than 18,000 motorcycles for crash risk

Honda is recalling 18,196 2018-2021 GL1800 Goldwing motorcycles because the primary drive gear bolt on the crankshaft may break - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The drive gear bolt on the crankshaft may break

Honda is recalling 18,196 2018-2021 GL1800 Goldwing motorcycles. The company says the primary drive gear bolt on the crankshaft may break, which can result in an engine stall and lock up the rear wheel.

An engine stall and rear wheel lockup can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

Dealers will replace the primary drive gear bolt, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by December 20, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda's number for this recall is KQ9.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

