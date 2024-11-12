Chevrolet Bolt EVs recalled again to repair earlier recall item

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Bolt EUV vehicles previously repaired under Recall 21V-650. The installation of advanced diagnostic software may have failed. As such, the high voltage battery could catch fire when charged to full or nearly full capacity.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|CHEVROLET
|BOLT EUV
|2022
|CHEVROLET
|BOLT EV
|2020-2022
Remedy
Owners are advised to take the following interim steps: Set the Target Charge Level feature in their vehicle to limit the charge level to 90%, charge their vehicle more frequently, avoid depleting the battery to 70 miles range remaining, park outside after charging, and do not charge the vehicle indoors overnight.
Dealers will reinstall advanced diagnostic software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 16, 2024. Owners may contact the Bolt EV Concierge Team at 1-833-382-4389. GM's number for this recall is N242470160.