BMW recalls 2025 X1 models to strengthen roof pillar

The pillars may not be strong enough to protect occupants in a crash

BMW is recalling 3,312 X1 models because the B-pillars may not be strong enough to protect passengers in a crash. 

The recall is for certain 2025 X1 xDrive28i and X1 M35i vehicles. The left and right-side B-Pillar reinforcement plates may have been manufactured with insufficient structural strength.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 27, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-74...

    Brake problem leads BMW to recall 79,000 vehicles

    The integrated brake system may malfunction

    BMW of North America is recalling 79,670 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2023 X1 xDrive28i’s,
    • Model year 2024 X5 sDrive40i’s, X5 xDrive40i’s, X5 M60i’s, X5Ms, X5 xDrive50e’s, X6 xDrive40i’s, X6M60i, X6Ms,
    • Model year 2023-2024 X7 xDrive40i’s, X7 M60i’s, XB7s, XMs, 740i’s, 740i xDrives, 760i xDrives, i7 eDrive50s, i7 xDrive60s, i7 M70s, and
    • Model year 2024 530i’s, 530i xDrive’s, i5 eDrive40’s, i5 M60’s, 750e xDrives, and Rolls Royce Spectres.

    The integrated brake (IB) system may malfunction and result in a loss of power brake assist or cause the Antilock Brake (ABS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) systems to not function properly.

    A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle. Additionally, malfunctioning ABS and/or DSC systems can cause a loss of vehicle control.

    Either situation can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the integrated brake system free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners April 5, 2024.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417 or Rolls Royce customer service at (877) 877-3735.

    BMW recalls 5,000 model year 2024 i5 vehicles

    The pedestrian warning sound may malfunction

    BMW of North America is recalling 4,926 model year 2024 i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 vehicles.

    During vehicle start-up, the artificial sound generator control unit may fail to generate the external pedestrian warning sound.

    Without external warning sounds, pedestrians may be unaware of an approaching vehicle, and be at risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the external artificial sound generator software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 13, 2024.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    More than 155,000 BMW vehicles with engine issue recalled

    The camshaft timing bolts may loosen causing the vehicle to stall

    BMW of North America is recalling 155,627 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2010-2012 1 Series Coupes, 1 Series Convertibles, 3 Series Sedans & 3 Series Convertibles,
    • Model year 2010-2011 3 Series Sportswagons, 3 Series Coupes, 5 Series Sedans, X3 xDrive 28is, X3 xDrive 30is, X5 xDrive30is and Z4 sDrive30i vehicles.

    The aluminum bolts that secure the housing for the variable camshaft timing adjustment (VANOS) unit can loosen over time and possibly break.

    Loose or broken VANOS housing bolts can result in an engine stall, posing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the four VANOS bolts free of charge.

    The automaker will send interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk around December 12, 2023. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    BMW recalls model year 2023 740i's, 760i xDrives and i7 xDrive60s

    The windshield wipers may fail

    BMW of North America is recalling 3,820 model year 2023 740i's, 760i xDrives and i7 xDrive60s.

    The windshield wipers may fail during certain weather conditions, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield wiper system -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Letters notifying owners of this issue are expected to be mailed November 20, 2023.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    BMW recalls various vehicles with hybrid electric powertrains

    The Central Information Display may not display critical safety information

    BMW of North America is recalling 6,930 model year 2022-2023 iX xDrive40s, iX xDrive50s, iX M60s, model year 2022 i4 eDrive40s, and i4 M50s with hybrid electric powertrains.

    While in Valet Parking Mode, the Central Information Display (CID) may not display critical safety information, such as warning messages and/or warning lights.

    A display that does not show this critical information can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the display's head unit software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on August 29, 2022.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    Toyota and BMW were most shopped-for car brands during first quarter

    High gas prices are bringing smaller sedans back into style

    Cars and trucks are expensive and hard to come by, but when consumers shop for a vehicle, a new survey shows they lean toward BMW and Toyota.

    The Q1 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch, a survey that measures consumers’ perceptions of automotive brands, showed that Toyota is in first place as the most-shopped non-luxury brand. BMW was number one in the luxury category.

    "High fuel prices and a few high-profile product launches really shuffled the order in the Q1 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch," said Vanessa Ton, senior research and market intelligence manager at Cox Automotive. "Shopping for traditional sedans, which are often more affordable and efficient than SUVs and trucks, jumped up in Q1 after years of declining. Fuel prices clearly influenced shopping behavior."

    Hooman, of Houston, told us he bought a 2016 Toyota Camry six years ago and that it's still a great car for these inflationary times.

    “The engine is very strong and the car's overall reliability is unmatched compared with other brands, Hooman wrote in a ConsumerAffairs review in March. “The car is approximately six years old and over 51 k miles while it still drives like day one since I've had it. It is made bulletproof in my opinion with really low maintenance cost.”

    Gas prices are a game-changer

    Gas prices were a major influence when consumers went car shopping. In the non-luxury segment, 37% of consumers shopped for cars, up from 31% in the first quarter of last year when more people considered a truck or SUV.

    As recently as the fourth quarter of 2021, no traditional cars were among the top-ten most-shopped vehicles. This year, the Toyota Camry, the Honda Accord, and the Honda Civic were back in the top 10.

    Not surprisingly, high fuel prices boosted interest in electrified vehicles as well. However, some shoppers may have been frustrated by higher costs and fewer available models.

    Gas prices less important for luxury shoppers

    In the luxury category, fuel prices may have carried less influence. Consumers showed the most interest in BMW’s 5 Series and 3 Series sedans. 

    The big luxury surprise was Cadillac, which made the biggest one-year advance in the survey. The brand drove into second place and edged out Lexus. David, of Philadelphia, still has fond memories of his 2004 Cadillac but notes that it was a big investment.

    “They require patience to deal with all the systems in the car and the maintenance not only of these items but also the wear items,” David told us. “All the modern conveniences are great but present a lot of learning plus trial and error. The comfort, power, and prestige are all great but come at a cost.”

    BMW recalls various vehicles with sunroof issue

    The sunroof may close without the key fob present inside the vehicle

    BMW of North America is recalling 61,221 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe (430i, 430i xDrive, M440i xDrive);
    • Model year 2019-2022 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M50i, X5M;
    • Model year 2021-2022 X5 xdrive45e;
    • Model year 2020-2022 X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, X6 xDrive50i, X6M and
    • Model year 2019-2023 X7 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive50i, X7 M50i, X7 xDrive60i, X7 M60i, X7M, Alpina XB7.

    The roof function control unit may be programmed incorrectly, allowing the sunroof to close without the key fob present inside the vehicle.

    A sunroof that closes without the key fob present inside the vehicle can increase the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will reprogram the roof function control unit free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 13, 2022.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    BMW recalls iX xDrive40s, iX XDrive50s, and iX M60s

    The air bag control unit software may malfunction

    BMW of North America is recalling 1,029 model year 2022-2023 iX xDrive40s, iX XDrive50s, and iX M60s.

    The air bag malfunction indicator light and display message may not illuminate in the event of a problem with the air bag control or pedestrian protection systems. This is due to incorrect software.

    An air bag malfunction indicator light that fails to warn the driver of a problem increases the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will reprogram the air bag control unit software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 6, 2022.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    BMW recalls more than 900,000 vehicles

    The heater for the PCV valve may short circuit

    BMW of North America is recalling 917,106 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2008-2013 1 Series Coupe (128i);
    • Model year 2007-2013 3 Series Coupe (328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive); Model year 2007-2010 X3 SAV (X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i);
    • Model year 2008-2013 1 Series Convertible (128i);
    • Model year 2006-2011 3 Series Sedan (325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 330i, 330xi);
    • Model year 2006-2012 3 Series Wagon (328i, 328i xDrive);
    • Model year 2007-2013 3 Series Convertible (328i);
    • Model year 2006-2010 5 Series Sedan (525i, 525xi, 528i, 528xi, 530i, 530xi);
    • Model year 2006-2007 5 Series Wagon (530xi);
    • Model year 2007-2010 X5 SAV (X5 3.0si, X5 xDrive30i);
    • Model year 2006-2008 Z4 Coupe (Z4 3.0si); and
    • Model year2006-2011 Z4 Roadster (Z4 3.0i, Z4 3.0si, Z4 sDrive30i).

    The heater for the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve may short circuit.

    An electrical short can cause the parts within the PCV valve to melt and increase the risk of a fire, even when the vehicle is not in use.

    What to do

    Vehicles previously repaired under prior recalls, including one issued in Spring 2019, will need to come back for the new recall remedy, which is currently being developed.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 25, 2022.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    BMW recalls 330i, 530i, X3 xDrive30i, and X4 xDrive30i vehicles

    An internal transmission leak may cause a vehicle rollaway

    BMW of North America is recalling four model year 2022 330i, 530i, X3 xDrive30i, and X4 xDrive30i vehicles.

    The mechatronics unit inside the transmission may not have been assembled properly, which could result in an internal leak.

    An internal transmission leak can result in a vehicle rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the transmission mechatronics unit free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 4, 2022.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

