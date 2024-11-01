Ford recalls 6,212 Mustangs for instrument panel failure

Ford Motor Company is recalling 6,212 2024 Mustang vehicles. The Instrument Panel Cluster (IPC) may not illuminate at startup or while driving.

When this happens, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, "Control and Displays" and 102, "Transmission shift lever sequence, starter interlock, and transmission braking effect."

An instrument panel display that does not show critical information, such as warning lights or vehicle speed, increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by November 11, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24C35.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.