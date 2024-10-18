Kia recalls EV9 vehicles for instrument panel issue

Kia has issued a recall for 14,163 EV9 vehicles. Because of a software glitch, the instrument panel screen may fail. If that happens, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Controls and Displays." It also increases the risk of an accident.

What to do

The instrument cluster software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 31, 2024. Owners may contact Kia Customer Service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC326.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.