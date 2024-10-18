Write a review
  2. News
  3. Hyundai Recalls

Kia recalls EV9 vehicles for instrument panel issue

Kia has issued a recall for 14,163 EV9 vehicles because the instrument panel can go blank - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs+

A software glitch can cause the panel to go blank

Kia has issued a recall for 14,163 EV9 vehicles. Because of a software glitch, the instrument panel screen may fail. If that happens, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Controls and Displays." It also increases the risk of an accident.

What to do

The instrument cluster software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 31, 2024. Owners may contact Kia Customer Service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC326.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.