Jeep Recalls

Feds probing fires in Jeep and SUVs, could lead to a recall

Most of the reported fires occurred when the engine was turned off

You hear a lot about electric vehicle fires but the stark truth is that the vast majority of car fires occur in gas-burners, often because of flammable fluids dripping on hot engine parts. Some reports indicate that gas cars are 4 to 5 times more likely to catch fire.

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator SUVs from model years 2021 through 2023 are currently being investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which said it has nine reports of fires an...

    Chrysler recalls 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees

    The vehicle may experience a loss of steering control

    Chrysler is recalling 338,238 model year 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls and model year 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

    The upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.

    A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts, free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners April 12, 2024.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is 10B.

    Chrysler recalls 32,000 Jeep Wrangler PHEVs

    The high voltage battery may fail and cause a fire

    Chrysler is recalling 32,125 model year 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) vehicles.

    The high voltage battery may fail internally and lead to a vehicle fire while parked or being driven, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Owners are advised not to recharge their vehicles, and to park outside and away from structures, until they are repaired.

    Dealers will update the high voltage battery pack software and replace the battery pack assembly -- if necessary -- free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 11, 2024.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 89A.

    Chrysler recalls 182,00 Jeep Compass SUVs

    The instrument panel lighting not be adjustable

    Chrysler is recalling 181,999 model year 2022-2023 Jeep Compass SUVs.

    The brightness level of the instrument panel cluster (IPC) may not be adjustable due to incorrect software in the body control module (BCM).

    An IPC display that is not bright enough may not clearly show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the BCM software, free of charge.

    Owners will received notification letters around October 3, 2023.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 88A.

    Nearly 45,000 Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers recalled

    The side curtain airbag may not deploy properly

    Chrysler is recalling 44,708 model year 2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers.

    The upper B-pillar interior trim may not be seated fully and could interfere with the side curtain airbag (SABIC) deployment.

    If deployment of the SABIC is compromised, occupant protection in a crash can be reduced, increasing the risk of injury

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and reseat or replace the trim pieces -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Letters to owners notifying them of this issued are expected to be mailed September 22, 2023.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 76A.

    Chrysler recalls 162,000 Jeep SUVs

    The rearview camera image may not display

    Chrysler is recalling 162,000 model year 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees, model year 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls, and model year 2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers.

    The Central Vision Park Assist module (CVPAM) software may prevent the rearview image from displaying when the vehicle is placed in reverse.

    A rearview image that does not display while in reverse decreases the driver's visibility of the rear view, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the CVPAM software free of charge.

    Notification letters to owners are expected to be mailed October 3, 2023.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 56A.

    Chrysler recalls Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee Ls vehicles

    The tail light side marker assemblies may be damaged

    Chrysler is recalling 99,186 model year 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees and model year 2021-2022 Grand Cherokee Ls.

    The tail light side marker assemblies may be damaged and not illuminate.

    A tail light side marker that does not illuminate can reduce vehicle visibility to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace both body-mounted tail light assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 16, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z50.

    Chrysler recalls Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee Ls

    The hazard lights may flash during braking

    Chrysler is recalling 20 model year 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee Ls.

    The vehicle's hazard lights may flash when the brake pedal is applied.

    Flashing hazard lights during braking may cause confusion for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the body control module free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z41.

    Chrysler recalls model year 2022 Jeep Wranglers

    The side marker lights may may be inoperative

    Chrysler is recalling 15 model year 2022 Jeep Wranglers.

    The side marker lights may not function due to an incompatible tail light assembly wiring harness.

    Nonfunctional side marker lights may reduce vehicle visibility to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Chrysler will replace the tail light assemblies free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z43.

    Chrysler recalls model year 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee Ls

    The turn signals may malfunction

    Chrysler is recalling 65 model year 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee Ls.

    Due to a software programming error, any failure with the turn signals would not be communicated to the driver.

    If a turn signal fails, the driver will not be informed and surrounding drivers will not receive an indication of the intention to change direction. This can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the body control module software free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 3, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z35.

    Chrysler recalls model year 2022 Jeep Compass vehicles

    The head restraints were not welded properly

    Chrysler is recalling 114 model year 2022 Jeep Compass vehicles.

    The front seat head restraints were not welded properly.

    Improperly welded head restraints can result in an increased risk of injury to seat occupants in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace both front seat head restraints free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 3, 2022.

    Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is Z36.

