Jeep Recalls

Chrysler is recalling 338,238 model year 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls and model year 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees.
The upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of a crash.
What to do
Dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts, free of charge.
Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners April 12, 2024.
Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is 10B.