Volkswagen recalls more than 100,000 Beetles, Passats over exploding airbag

Volkswagen is recalling 111,478 Beetles and Passats because the driver's airbag can explode.

Long-term exposure to high humidity and temperatures may cause the driver's front airbag to explode, spraying sharp metal fragments that can kill the driver or passengers, Volkswagen said Wednesday.

The recall affects Passats and Beetles with model years ranging from 2006 to 2019, Volkswagen said.

Volkswagen bought the airbags from Takata, which has around 67 million airbags under recall that are part of the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What to do

Dealerships will replace the airbag for free.

Letters to owners are heading out on Dec. 27.

The number for the recall is 69EG and 69GQ and Volkswagen can be reached at 1-800-893-5298.