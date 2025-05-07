Hyundai recalls vehicles in risk of oil pump fire

Hyundai is recalling 620 units of the 2025 Palisade due to a faulty electric oil pump controller that can cause moisture accumulation, electrical shorts, and potential fires.

Owners should park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until the defective part is replaced; Hyundai will provide the repair free of charge starting July 4, 2025.

For more information, owners can contact Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236, and check recall status using their license plate or VIN at www.safercar.gov.

Hyundai is recalling a small number of 2025 Hyundai Palisade vehicles. However, the risk is significant for the owners of those 620 vehicles.

An insufficient seal on the controller for the electric oil pump may allow moisture to accumulate in the printed circuit board, which can cause an electrical short and result in a fire. A fire while parked or driving can increase the risk of injury.

What to do

Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed. Dealers will replace the electric oil pump controller, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 4, 2025. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 278.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1- 888-275-9171) or go to www.safercar.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the lisence plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.