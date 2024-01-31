Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Volvo Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Volvo recalls 17,000 model year 2024 XC40s

The left rear turn signal indicator may not function properly

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Volvo Car USA is recalling 17,409 model year 2024 XC40s.

A diagnostic error in the Central Electronic Module (CEM) software may cause the left rear turn signal indicator to not function.

A nonfunctioning exterior turn signal may not notify other drivers of a turning vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

The CEM software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 28, 2024.

Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10256.

Volvo Car USA is recalling 17,409 model year 2024 XC40s.

A diagnostic error in the Central Electronic Module (CEM) software may cause the left rear turn signal indicator to not function.

A nonfunctioning exterior turn signal may not notify other drivers of a turning vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The CEM software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 28, 202...

Read lessRead more
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Volvo Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Volvo Car recalls 2,900 model year 2015-2024 XC90s

    The second-row seat belt buckle may not be tightened properly

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 2,911model year 2015-2024 XC90 s.

    The second-row seat belt buckle and lower belt anchor bolts may not be tightened properly.

    A seat belt buckle that is not tightened properly may not restrain an occupant as intended, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and tighten the second-row seat belt buckle anchorage bolts -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owners will be notified by mail beginning January 29, 2024.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10259.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 2,911model year 2015-2024 XC90 s.The second-row seat belt buckle and lower belt anchor bolts may not be tightened properly....

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls model year 2021-2022 XC40 BEVs

    Water may enter the cable harness

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 5,351 model year 2021-2022 XC40 BEVs.

    Water may enter the cable harness, corroding the accelerator pedal sensor (APS) circuit.

    A corroded APS circuit may send corrupted signals, causing unintended acceleration, a lack of acceleration, or a loss of drive power that increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect for corrosion, install a cable splice to prevent water intrusion, and -- as necessary -- replace the connector terminal and APS free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 20, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volvo at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10170.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 5,351 model year 2021-2022 XC40 BEVs.Water may enter the cable harness, corroding the accelerator pedal sensor (APS) circuit...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls model year 2021 XC40 BEVs

    The vehicle may be missing a cross-member bolt in the engine compartment

    Volvo Car USA is recalling four model year 2021 XC40 BEVs.

    A bolt that secures the cross-member bracket to the electrical motor in the engine compartment may be loose or missing.

    A loose or missing bolt may decrease the structural protection of the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the cross-member bracket and install new bracket bolts free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 10, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10128.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling four model year 2021 XC40 BEVs.A bolt that secures the cross-member bracket to the electrical motor in the engine compartmen...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls S90Ls, XC60s, and XC90s

    The rotor and shaft may separate, causing the Antilock Brake System to fail

    Volvo Car USA is recalling nine model year 2021 S90Ls, and model year 2020-2021 XC60s & XC90s.

    An improperly welded rotor and shaft may separate within the integrated brake system.

    Separation of the rotor and shaft may cause a reduction in braking assistance and a loss of the Antilock Brake System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the hydraulic unit free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 12, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10120.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling nine model year 2021 S90Ls, and model year 2020-2021 XC60s & XC90s.An improperly welded rotor and shaft may separate within...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls various XC, V, and S class vehicles

    The seat belt locking retractor may malfunction

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 19,149 model year 2021 XC40s, XC 40 Recharges, V60CCs, V90s, V90CCs & XC90s, and model year 2021-2022 V60s, XC60s & S60s.

    The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 31, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10111.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 19,149 model year 2021 XC40s, XC 40 Recharges, V60CCs, V90s, V90CCs & XC90s, and model year 2021-2022 V60s, XC60s & S60s.The...

    Article Image

    Volvo issues massive recall of S80s and S60s

    The driver's airbag inflator may explode

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 461,00 model year 2001-2006 S80s and model year 2001-2009 S60s – 259,383 of them in the U.S.

    The driver's airbag inflator may explode during deployment, due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high temperature cycling.

    An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the driver's airbag free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10125.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 461,00 model year 2001-2006 S80s and model year 2001-2009 S60s – 259,383 of them in the U.S. The driver's airbag inflator may...

    Article Image

    Volkswagen recalls various VWs and Audis

    The seat belt locking retractor may malfunction

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 45,496 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2021 Volkswagen ID4s and
    • Audi A4 Allroads, A4 Sedans, A5 Cabriolets, A5 Coupes, A5 Sportbacks, A6 Allroads, A6 Sedans, A7s, A8s, E-Tron Quattros, E-Tron Sportback Quattros, Q3s, Q5s, Q5 Sportbacks, Q7s, Q8s, RS5 Sportbacks, RS5 Coupes, RS6 Avants, RS7s, RSQ8s, S4 Sedans, S5 Cabriolets, S5 Coupes, S5 Sportbacks, S6 Sedans, S7s, S8s, SQs5, SQ5 Sportbacks, SQ7s, SQ8s, and
    • Model year 2021-2022 Audi S3 Sedans.

    The rear seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect, and replace --as necessary -- the middle-rear seat belt assemblies free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 1, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800)893-5298 and Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Volkswagen's numbers for this recall are 69CR (VW) and 69CS (Audi).

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 45,496 of the following vehicles: Model year 2021 Volkswagen ID4s and Audi A4 Allroads, A4 Sedans, A5 Cabr...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls various model year 2019-2020 vehicles with fuel pump issue

    The low-pressure fuel pump can fail, causing a stall

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 85,550 model year 2019-2020 V90s, XC60s, S60s, V60s, V60CCs, S90s, V90CCs, S90Ls and XC90s. The low-pressure fuel pump can blow a fuse and fail.

    Failure of the low-pressure fuel pump can cause a stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the fuse free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 1, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10100.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 85,550 model year 2019-2020 V90s, XC60s, S60s, V60s, V60CCs, S90s, V90CCs, S90Ls and XC90s. The low-pressure fuel pump can blow ...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls model year 2016-2020 XC90 Excellence vehicles

    Front seat movement may trap a rear seat passenger

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 162 model year 2016-2020 XC90 Excellence vehicles.

    Liquid or condensation on the rear seat control display may cause the front passenger seat to move back as far as possible.

    A passenger in the rear seat may become trapped by the front seat without the ability to cancel the seat's movement, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will update the rear seat control display software free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin June 18, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10093.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 162 model year 2016-2020 XC90 Excellence vehicles. Liquid or condensation on the rear seat control display may cause the fron...

    Article Image

    Volvo plans to grow U.S. operations to meet all-electric goal by 2030

    It’s also moving its buying process online

    You can add another of the growing list of automakers planning to go all-electric and meet growing consumer demand. Volvo Cars has announced that its vehicles will also be all electric by the end of this decade, and the company anticipates growing its U.S. operations to make that happen.

    Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Cars USA, said that the company plans to double or triple the size of its Ridgeville, South Carolina manufacturing plant to keep up with the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

    “We have had 100 percent growth [in the U.S.], the last five years, and we are planning for another 100 in the upcoming years,” he said. “We will go from quite low production capacity to the highest capacity ever in the U.S. market. Therefore, we need to recruit more colleagues, more resources.”

    Taking measured steps toward the all-electric battle

    Volvo is wed to electric vehicles. It started tripling its output in Europe earlier this year and plans on launching several fully electric cars. By 2025, it’s aiming for 50 percent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the other 50 percent being hybrids. 

    Realizing that it will be going head-to-head with the likes of Ford and GM by 2030, Volvo has decided to not bite off more than it can chew in the short haul.

    “It's very very tough to be kind of a number one or be good at two tasks at the same time. That's the reason why we will leave the development of combustion engines and go for a full focus on all our engineers into electrification,” Gustafsson said. “This is a very, very competitive industry.”

    Moving the sales process online

    Volvo is also intent on shaking up the market when it comes to buying one of its EVs. In a company announcement, it said it plans on “transform(ing) the current wholesale model by moving online and with strong customer relationships.”

    Where does that leave its 2,300 local dealers around the world? Volvo says its dealers will remain a “crucial part” of the customer experience, focused on services such as selling, preparing, delivering, and servicing cars. As part of the shift in its sales approach, it will also expand its digital services to include sales, insurance, maintenance, and roadside assistance.

    You can add another of the growing list of automakers planning to go all-electric and meet growing consumer demand. Volvo Cars has announced that its vehic...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls model year 2021-2022 XC40 Recharge vehicles

    A high voltage disconnect may cause a loss of drive power

    Volvo Car USA is recalling certain model year 2021-2022 XC40 Recharge vehicles.

    The Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) microprocessor may reset and cause the high voltage system to disconnect.

    A disconnected high voltage system can cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify owners, and the software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 18, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10078.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling certain model year 2021-2022 XC40 Recharge vehicles.The Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) microprocessor may reset and ca...

    Article Image

    Volvo pledges to go all-electric by 2030

    It joins Ford and General Motors in making similar pledges

    Swedish automaker Volvo is stepping up its shift to electric vehicles, announcing that its entire fleet will be battery-powered by 2030. It’s the latest carmaker to make such a commitment. General Motors has said all its cars will be electric by 2035, and Ford recently announced the goal of being fully electric in Europe by 2030.

    Volvo said it is already phasing out gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles and will even end production of hybrids, which use a small gasoline engine to recharge the battery. The company's transition towards becoming a fully electric car maker -- as well as the electrification of the industry -- is based on the belief that consumers will embrace the technology.

    Volvo said the move is also based on the expectation that governments around the world will require it, but a report last year from J.D. Power warned automakers they may be getting ahead of consumer sentiment.

    Consumers may require some convincing

    Citing its Mobility Confidence Index Study, J.D. Power found that consumers have little interest in either electric or self-driving automobiles. American and Canadian consumers cited the availability of charging stations, vehicle driving range, and purchase price as the top three barriers to adoption.

    The report notes that there are thousands more charging stations than there were in 1997, when the report first began measuring consumer attitudes about electric vehicles. Volvo said it believes the continued expansion of charging infrastructure will accelerate consumer acceptance of fully electric cars.

    Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said the company believes fossil fuels and the internal combustion engine will find less appeal to consumers in the future.

    "To remain successful, we need profitable growth,” Samuelsson said. “So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future – electric and online." 

    Online sales spike during the pandemic

    Online sales got a huge boost over the last 12 months as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quickly altered the way car dealers sold vehicles, and that trend appears to be permanent. The company said its all-electric models will only be available for purchase online.

    Volvo is relatively new to the all-electric game. It launched its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge, in markets around the world last year. The company said it is ready to introduce its second fully electric car, a new model in the 40 Series.

    Swedish automaker Volvo is stepping up its shift to electric vehicles, announcing that its entire fleet will be battery-powered by 2030. It’s the latest ca...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls model year 2021 V and XC series vehicles

    The Supplementary Restraint System control unit can detach

    Volvo Cars USA is recalling 2,883 model year 2021 Volvo V60s, V60 Cross Countrys, V90s, V90 Cross Countrys, XC60s, and XC90s.

    The Supplementary Restraint System (SRS) control unit may not have been properly attached to the car body and may detach during a crash.

    A detached SRS control unit can decrease the performance of occupant protection systems such as airbags, seat belts, and high voltage battery disconnect, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and -- as necessary -- tighten the SRS control unit mounting screws free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin February 19, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10068.

    Volvo Cars USA is recalling 2,883 model year 2021 Volvo V60s, V60 Cross Countrys, V90s, V90 Cross Countrys, XC60s, and XC90s. The Supplementary Restrain...

    Article Image

    Volvo recalls model year 2001-2003 S80s and s60s

    The driver side front airbag inflator may rupture

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 54,124 model year 2001-2003 S80s and S60s sold or ever registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan) and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    The driver side front airbag inflator may rupture when the airbag is deployed.

    Metal fragments can strike vehicle occupants increasing the risk of serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify send an interim notice to owners beginning January 4, 2021. A second notice will be sent when parts become available during the first quarter of 2021.

    Dealers will replace the driver sideair bag module free of charge.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (866) 870-2046. Volvo's number for this recall is R10058.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 54,124 model year 2001-2003 S80s and S60s sold or ever registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mis...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.