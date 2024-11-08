Hyundai paying $145 million to settle claims that some of its cars were easy to steal

The maker of Hyundai automobiles will pay $145 million to settle class action allegations that some its cars were ridiculously easy to steal. If you own one of the affected cars, you may be eligible for compensation.
The affected cars were manufactured between 2011 and 2022 without an engine immobilizer—a type of electronic security technology—thereby leaving them more vulnerable to theft.
See the settlement website for information on how to file. Have your VIN number ready.
Affected models are:
Hyundai
Accent
2011 – 2022
Hyundai
Elantra
2011 – 2022
Hyundai
Elantra Coupe
2013 – 2014
Hyundai
Elantra GT
2013 – 2020
Hyundai
Elantra Touring
2011 – 2012
Hyundai
Genesis Coupe
2011-2014
Hyundai
Kona
2018 – 2022
Hyundai
Palisade
2020 – 2021
Hyundai
Santa Fe
2011 – 2022
Hyundai
Santa Fe Sport
2013 – 2018
Hyundai
Santa Fe XL
2019
Hyundai
Sonata
2011 – 2019
Hyundai
Tucson
2011 – 2022
Hyundai
Veloster
2012 – 2017
Hyundai
Venue
2020 – 2021
Hyundai
Veracruz
2011 – 2012
Yes, certain Hyundai models produced between 2011 and 2021 were notably vulnerable to theft due to the absence of engine immobilizers—a security feature that prevents the engine from starting without the correct key. This vulnerability was widely exploited following viral social media videos demonstrating how to start these vehicles using simple tools like a screwdriver and a USB cable.
In response to the surge in thefts, Hyundai introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles. This update extends the duration of the alarm sound and requires a key in the ignition switch to start the vehicle, thereby enhancing security.
Additionally, Hyundai began equipping all vehicles produced from November 2021 onward with engine immobilizers as standard.
Despite these measures, some insurance companies have been hesitant to insure certain Hyundai models due to their increased theft rates. For instance, State Farm and Progressive have limited or ceased offering new policies for specific Hyundai vehicles in certain regions.
Owners of affected Hyundai models are advised to contact their local dealerships to schedule the free software upgrade and consider additional anti-theft measures, such as steering wheel locks, to further protect their vehicles.