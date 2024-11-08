Hyundai paying $145 million to settle claims that some of its cars were easy to steal

The maker of Hyundai automobiles will pay $145 million to settle class action allegations that some its cars were ridiculously easy to steal. If you own one of the affected cars, you may be eligible for compensation.

The affected cars were manufactured between 2011 and 2022 without an engine immobilizer—a type of electronic security technology—thereby leaving them more vulnerable to theft.

See the settlement website for information on how to file. Have your VIN number ready.

Affected models are:

Hyundai Accent 2011 – 2022 Hyundai Elantra 2011 – 2022 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013 – 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 2013 – 2020 Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011 – 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011-2014 Hyundai Kona 2018 – 2022 Hyundai Palisade 2020 – 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2011 – 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2013 – 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2019 Hyundai Sonata 2011 – 2019 Hyundai Tucson 2011 – 2022 Hyundai Veloster 2012 – 2017

2019 – 2021 Hyundai Venue 2020 – 2021 Hyundai Veracruz 2011 – 2012

Yes, certain Hyundai models produced between 2011 and 2021 were notably vulnerable to theft due to the absence of engine immobilizers—a security feature that prevents the engine from starting without the correct key. This vulnerability was widely exploited following viral social media videos demonstrating how to start these vehicles using simple tools like a screwdriver and a USB cable.

In response to the surge in thefts, Hyundai introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles. This update extends the duration of the alarm sound and requires a key in the ignition switch to start the vehicle, thereby enhancing security.

Additionally, Hyundai began equipping all vehicles produced from November 2021 onward with engine immobilizers as standard.

Despite these measures, some insurance companies have been hesitant to insure certain Hyundai models due to their increased theft rates. For instance, State Farm and Progressive have limited or ceased offering new policies for specific Hyundai vehicles in certain regions.

Owners of affected Hyundai models are advised to contact their local dealerships to schedule the free software upgrade and consider additional anti-theft measures, such as steering wheel locks, to further protect their vehicles.