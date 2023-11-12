Write a review
Nissan recalls 20,000 model year 2022-2024 Infiniti QX60s

The headlights may not adjust correctly

Nissan North America is recalling 20,051 model year 2022-2024 Infiniti QX60s.

When being driven at certain high speeds, the Adaptive Front-Light System (AFS) may incorrectly adjust the headlights downward.

Incorrectly adjusted headlights can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will reconfigure the Intelligent Power Distribution Module (IPDM) settings free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 12, 2024.

Owners may conta...

    Nissan recalls nearly 58,000 model year 2018-2022 LEAFs

    The rearview camera image may not display properly

    Nissan North America is recalling 57,914 model year 2018-2022 LEAFs.

    Damage to the camera harness can cause distortion or loss of the rearview camera display image.

    A rearview camera that does not properly display an image can reduce the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The remedy is currently under development.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 20, 2024.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669.

    Possible steering loss prompts recall of 236,000 Nissan Sentras

    A bent tie rod can break and cause a loss of steering control

    Nissan North America is recalling 236,238 model year 2020-2022 Sentras.

    The left and/or right tie rod may bend and break, causing a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Owners should contact their dealer for transport assistance if they're experiencing an off-center steering wheel or vibration.

    As an interim repair, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods free of charge.

    Once newly designed parts are available, dealers will replace both left and right tie rods free of charge.

    Interim letters are expected to be mailed October 5, 2023. A second letter will be mailed once the final remedy is available.

    Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at (800) 867-7669.

    Nissan's number for this recall which replaces and expands an earlier recall, is R23B

    Vehicles previously repaired under the earlier will need to have the new remedy completed.

    Nissan recalls nearly 12,000 model year 2021 Versas and Kicks

    The power steering assist may become disabled

    Nissan North America is recalling 11,824 model year 2021 Versa and Kicks.

    An intermittent electrical connection in the electric power steering (EPS) torque sensor can disable the power steering assist.

    Loss of power steering assist can increase the steering effort required, especially at low speeds, and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the steering column torque sensor lot code and replace the steering column assembly -- if necessary -- free of charge.

    These vehicles were previously recalled, but did not receive a steering column replacement.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners September 8, 2023.

    Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

    Nissan recalls Rogue, Frontier, Pathfinder, and Titan rental vehicles

    The rearview camera display may be inoperative

    Nissan North America is recalling 10,477 model year 2021-2022 Rogue, and model year 2022 Frontier, Pathfinder, & Titan rental vehicles.

    When the Sirius XM subscription is set to "Not Subscribed," it may cause the infotainment head unit to reboot, resulting in an inoperative rearview camera.

    An inoperative rearview camera display reduces the driver's rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The Infotainment system software will be updated by a dealer -- or through an over-the-air (OTA) update -- free of charge.

    Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R22A5 PC901 PC902.

    Nissan recalls model year 2020-2022 Frontiers and Titans

    The transmission parking pawl may not engage when the vehicle is parked

    Nissan North America is recalling 180,176 model year 2020-2022 Frontiers and Titans.

    The transmission parking pawl may not engage when the vehicle is shifted into park, which can result in a vehicle rollaway.

    A vehicle rollaway increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    A remedy is currently under development to fix this issue. Interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 20, 2022. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available.

    Drivers are advised to apply the parking brake every time they park their vehicle.

    Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R22A2 R22A3.

    Nissan recalls model year 2013-2016 Pathfinders

    The secondary hood latch may malfunction

    Nissan North America is recalling 322,671 model year 2013-2016 Pathfinders.

    The secondary hood latch may malfunction on certain vehicles and remain in the unlatched, unsecured, position when the hood is closed.

    An unsecured hood could unexpectedly open while the vehicle is being driven, obstructing the driver's view, and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The remedy is in development.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 18, 2020.

    Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall are R22A2 and R22A3.

    Nissan recalls model year 2022 Rogues

    The fuel tank may leak

    Nissan North America is recalling 53 model year 2022 Rogues.

    Due to a manufacturing error, an area on the bottom wall of the fuel tank may be too thin.

    Road debris may puncture the thin fuel tank wall, causing a gas leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

    In addition, the fuel tank may not perform as expected in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the fuel tank assembly and install a new lock ring, gasket, and o-ring seal free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 19, 2022.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PC887.

    Nissan recalls model year 2022 Rogues

    The fuel tank may leak

    Nissan North America is recalling 53 model year 2022 Rogues.

    Due to a manufacturing error, an area on the bottom wall of the fuel tank may be too thin.

    Road debris may puncture the thin fuel tank wall, causing a gas leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

    The fuel tank may also not perform as expected in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the fuel tank assembly and install a new lock ring, gasket, and o-ring seal free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 19, 2022.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PC887.

    Nissan recalls model year 2022 INFINITI QX60s and Nissan Pathfinders

    The second-row seat track may be missing a mounting bolt

    Nissan North America is recalling 21 model year 2022 INFINITI QX60s and Nissan Pathfinders.

    The second-row seat track may be missing a mounting bolt.

    A missing mounting bolt may allow the seat track to move in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the second-row seat track and install a new mounting bolt -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 4, 2022.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's numbers for this recall are PC867 and PC868.

    Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 model year 2014-2016 Rogues

    The electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode

    Nissan North America is recalling 688,946 model year 2014-2016 Rogues.

    The electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode due to water and salt intrusion from the driver's side footwell.

    Corrosion in the electrical connector can result in power window/seat failure, all-wheel-drive warning light illumination, battery drainage, and electrical connector damage that increases the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    A remedy for this issue is currently under development.

    Interim owner notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on March 2, 2022. A second notice will be mailed once the remedy becomes available.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R21B9.

    Nissan recalls model year 2022 Frontiers

    The seat belt bracket may break

    Nissan North America is recalling 425 model year 2022 Frontiers.

    The seat belt bracket mounting bolts on the left-rear seat may have been incorrectly tightened.

    A loose seat belt bracket may break in a crash, causing a loss of seat belt restraint and increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the bolts on the left-rear seat and repair any damaged threads -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 27, 2022.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PC856.

    Nissan recalls model year 2021 Rogues

    The fuel pump may overheat

    Nissan North America is recalling 24,793 model year 2021 Rogues.

    Abnormal wear inside the fuel pump may cause it to overheat and fail.

    Fuel pump failure may cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the fuel pump assembly free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 26, 2022.

    Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R21B8.

