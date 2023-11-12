Nissan Recalls

Nissan North America is recalling 236,238 model year 2020-2022 Sentras.
The left and/or right tie rod may bend and break, causing a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
What to do
Owners should contact their dealer for transport assistance if they're experiencing an off-center steering wheel or vibration.
As an interim repair, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods free of charge.
Once newly designed parts are available, dealers will replace both left and right tie rods free of charge.
Interim letters are expected to be mailed October 5, 2023. A second letter will be mailed once the final remedy is available.
Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at (800) 867-7669.
Nissan's number for this recall which replaces and expands an earlier recall, is R23B
Vehicles previously repaired under the earlier will need to have the new remedy completed.
