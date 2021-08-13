Write a review
Suzuki recalls Burgman 200 UH200 scooters

The fuel hose assembly may leak fuel

Suzuki Motor USA is recalling 270 model year 2019-2020 Burgman 200 UH200 scooters.

The fuel hose assembly may leak fuel, increasing the risk of a fire.

What to do

Dealers will replace the fuel hose assembly free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 20, 2021.

Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at (714) 572-1490. Suzuki's number for this recall is 2A97.

