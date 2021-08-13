Suzuki Recalls

Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 791 model year 2009-2013 Grand Vitaras equipped with a manual transmission.
The gear shift rear shaft may break, preventing the gears from being able to be changed, increasing the risk of a crash.
What to do
Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the gear shift rear shaft, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 1, 2017.
Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki's number for this recall is VZ.
About this recall
This story is based on a recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the automobile manufacturer. Although the recall notice may specify certain models and production years, the actual recall may officially include only certain vehicles within those categories -- production runs during a certain time span, for example.
Has your car been recalled? To check whether there are outstanding recalls on your car, jot down your VIN number (which you can find in the lower left corner of your windshield), go to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls, and enter the VIN where indicated.
Once notified of a recall, you should contact your local dealer, who will make the necessary repairs if parts are available. Frequently, parts are not immediately available and you may have to wait, sometimes for months in the case of a large recall. The dealer may voluntarily provide you with a loaner but is not required by law to do so.
Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 791 model year 2009-2013 Grand Vitaras equipped with a manual transmission.The gear shift rear shaft may break, pr...