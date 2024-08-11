VW Recalls

Write a review
Volkswagen recalls more than 100,000 Beetles, Passats over exploding airbag

An exploding airbag can fire out sharp metal fragments

Volkswagen is recalling 111,478 Beetles and Passats because the driver's airbag can explode.

Long-term exposure to high humidity and temperatures may cause the driver's front airbag to explode, spraying sharp metal fragments that can kill the driver or passengers, Volkswagen said Wednesday.

The recall affects Passats and Beetles with model years ranging from 2006 to 2019, Volkswagen said.

Volkswagen bought the airbags from Takata, which has around 67 million airbags under r...

    Volkswagen recalls 261,000 front-wheel drive vehicles

    The vehicles may leak fuel, posing the risk of a fire

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 261,257 of the following front-wheel drive vehicles:

    • Model year 2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedans,
    • Model year 2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolets,
    • Model year 2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs,
    • Model year 2018 Golf Sportwagen GPs,
    • Model year 2018-2019 Golf Sportwagen A7s,
    • Model year 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagens,
    • Model year 2015-2020 Golf GTIs, and
    • Model year 2015-2020 Golf A7s.

    Due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, fuel may flow into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.

    A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge.

    Vehicles that were recalled for this issue in 2016 will need to have the new remedy completed.

    Owners will be notified by letters that letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298 or Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834.

    Volkswagen recalls nearly 24,000 model year 2023-2024 ID.4s

    The sunshade for the panoramic glass roof may be insufficiently fire retardant.

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 23,833 model year 2023-2024 ID.4s.

    The interior sunshade for the panoramic glass roof may be insufficiently fire retardant.

    Fabric that is not fire retardant may further fuel a fire, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will apply flame retardant to the sunshade fabric free of charge.

    Owners will be notified by mail of this issue beginning January 5, 2024.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen's customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 60G3.

    Volkswagen recalls 47,000 model year 2019-2020 Jettas

    The ignition switch may fail

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 47,651 model year 2019-2020 Jettas with a conventional ignition switch.

    The ignition switch may fail, especially in high temperature environments.

    Failure of the ignition switch can cause the electrical system to shut down and the engine to stall while the vehicle is being driven, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the ignition switch free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2023.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen's customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 28H7.

    Volkswagen recalls Atlas FL and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles

    A missing fuel injector filter may cause a fuel leak

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 1,382 model year 2021-2022 Atlas FL and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

    The long fuel injectors may have been assembled without filters.

    Long fuel injectors with missing filters may leak fuel, increasing the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the long fuel injectors free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 10, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 24iD.

    Volkswagen recalls rear hatch spoilers

    The spoiler may be insufficiently attached to the vehicle

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 275 rear hatch spoilers, part numbers 5NA-071-644--C9A and 5NA-071-644--C9X, sold as accessories for 2018-2022 Tiguan long wheel base vehicles.

    Due to incorrect installation instructions, the spoiler may be insufficiently attached to the vehicle.

    An insufficiently attached spoiler may separate from the vehicle and become a road hazard that increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the spoiler free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 3, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298.

    Volkswagen recalls Tiguans and Tiguan long wheel base vehicles

    The accessory rear hatch spoiler may be insufficiently attached

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 6,553 model year 2022 Tiguan and model year 2018-2021 Tiguan long wheel base (LWB) vehicles.

    Due to incorrect installation instructions, the accessory rear hatch spoiler may be insufficiently attached to the vehicle.

    An insufficiently attached spoiler may separate from the vehicle, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the spoiler free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 3, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 66N5.

    Volkswagen recalls Tiguan ,Taos and Taos long wheel base vehicles

    The rear suspension knuckle may break

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 10,119 model year 2022 Tiguan & Taos, and model year 2021 Tiguan long wheel base (LWB) vehicles.

    The left or right rear suspension knuckles may corrode, crack, and break.

    A broken rear suspension knuckle can cause a loss of stability, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and -- if necessary -- replace one or both rear suspension knuckles free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 20, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 42L8.

    Volkswagen recalls model year 2021 ID4s

    An unreliable high voltage battery connection may cause a stall

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 351 model year 2021 ID4s.

    Incorrect soldering of the flexible printed circuit assembled (FPCA) inside the high voltage battery may cause an unreliable connection.

    An unreliable battery connection may cause a stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The remedy is still under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 13, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 9302.

    Volkswagen recalls model year 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R vehicles

    The engine design cover may come loose and melt

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 4,269 model year 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R vehicles.

    Certain driving situations, such as high-acceleration driving maneuvers, may loosen the engine design cover.

    A loose engine design cover may contact hot surfaces in the engine compartment and melt, increasing the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will remove the engine design cover free of charge. Once parts become available, Volkswagen will provide a free updated engine design cover under a separate Service Action.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 13, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 10H5.

    Volkswagen recalls nearly 223,000 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and Atlas FL vehicles

    Deployment of the front side airbag may be delayed

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 222,892 model year 2019-2020 Atlas, model year 2020-2023 Atlas Cross Sport, and model year 2021-2023 Atlas FL vehicles.

    The door wiring harness electrical contacts may corrode, disrupting the electrical connection and delaying the deployment of the driver or passenger front side airbag in a side-impact crash.

    A delayed air bag deployment can increase the risk of injury.

    What to do

    A remedy for this issue is currently under development. Interim notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on May 10, 2022. A second notice will be sent once the remedy becomes available.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 97GF.

    Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles recalled

    The reduced Gross Vehicle Weight Rating label was not installed

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 3,648 model year 2018-2021 Atlas and model year 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles with accessory side steps.

    The reduced Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) label, reflecting the additional weight of the side steps, was not installed.

    Without the reduced GVWR label, the vehicle could be overloaded, leading to a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will install the reduced GVWR label free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 15, 2022.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 09D9.

    Volkswagen recalls Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles

    Water may leak inside the vehicle near the airbag control module

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 54,429 model year 2021 Atlas and model year 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

    The air conditioning system drain tube could be blocked, causing water to leak inside the vehicle near the airbag control module.

    A water leak may damage the airbag control module, causing inadvertent airbag deployment and increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will repair the drain tube and replace the airbag control module -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Interim owner notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on January 14, 2022. Owners will receive a second notice when remedy parts become available.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 87H4.

    Volkswagen recalls model year 2022 Tiguans

    Brake fluid may leak, extending the distance required to stop

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 1,285 model year 2022 Tiguans.

    The nut that secures the brake pipe near the right-front wheel well may be loose.

    A loose brake pipe nut may allow brake fluid to leak, extending the distance required to stop and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and tighten the brake pipe nut -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 31, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 19Q4.

