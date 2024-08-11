VW Recalls

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 261,257 of the following front-wheel drive vehicles:
- Model year 2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedans,
- Model year 2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolets,
- Model year 2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs,
- Model year 2018 Golf Sportwagen GPs,
- Model year 2018-2019 Golf Sportwagen A7s,
- Model year 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagens,
- Model year 2015-2020 Golf GTIs, and
- Model year 2015-2020 Golf A7s.
Due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, fuel may flow into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.
A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.
What to do
Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge.
Vehicles that were recalled for this issue in 2016 will need to have the new remedy completed.
Owners will be notified by letters that letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.
Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298 or Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834.