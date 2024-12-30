Kia recalls nearly 23,000 EV9s because seats may not be secure

Kia has issued a recall for 22,883 2024-2025 EV9 vehicles. The second- and third-row seat mounting bolts may be missing. Seats without mounting bolts may not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and install mounting bolts as necessary free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by January 24, 2025. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC329.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit NHTSA’s recall check web page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.