Ford recalls Ranger, Bronco models for ball joint issue

A nut on the upper control arm ball joint may not have been properly tightened, Ford said in announcing the recall of the affected models. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

A nut may not have been properly attached

Ford is recalling 2,416 2024 Ranger, and 2024-2025 Bronco vehicles. The front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been installed or tightened properly, allowing the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly.

Dealers will inspect and verify that the ball joint fastener is tightened properly. If a fastener is loose or missing, the dealer will replace the ball joint and knuckle assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 28, 2024. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S64.

FORDRANGER2024

