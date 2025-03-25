Chrysler is recalling some Jeep vehicles for a headlight issue

Chrysler is recalling nearly 4,000 2024-2025 Jeep Wagoneer S battery electric (BEV) vehicles. The headlight vertical aim adjustment is not accessible, and the horizontal aim adjustment is not covered as intended.

As a result, the headlights may not be able to be adjusted properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

Incorrectly adjusted headlights can reduce driver visibility or create a glare for oncoming traffic, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will remove the plugs from the vertical aim and install plugs on the horizontal aim, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 9, 2025. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 23C.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit PIN.

