Ford recalls 1.9 million vehicles worldwide to fix faulty rearview cameras

Recall covers multiple Ford and Lincoln models built between 2015 and 2019

Defects include inverted, distorted or blank rear camera images

Automaker has logged 18 accidents linked to the issue but no injuries

Widespread recall announced

Ford is recalling 1.9 million vehicles globally to fix faulty rearview cameras, the automaker confirmed Tuesday in a filing with U.S. safety regulators. The latest action affects a wide range of 2015 through 2019 Ford and Lincoln models after reports of distorted, inverted or blank images that can compromise visibility.

The recall includes about 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, 122,000 in Canada, and roughly 300,000 in other international markets. Models affected include the Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Ranger, and the Super Duty lineup of F-250 through F-550 pickups.

Accidents linked to faulty cameras

Ford said it has received 44,123 warranty claims worldwide related to the defective rearview cameras and identified 18 accidents tied to the issue. No injuries have been reported. Dealers will inspect and replace the cameras as part of the recall.

The problem is the latest in a string of rear-camera defects Ford has faced in recent years. In April, the company recalled 160,000 vehicles from the 2015 model year over camera failures.

Regulatory scrutiny and penalties

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating Ford’s handling of camera-related recalls since 2021, when the agency launched a probe into whether the company acted quickly enough. Ford has already expanded earlier recalls in 2022 and again in March 2024.

Last November, Ford agreed to pay a $165 million civil penalty after NHTSA determined the company failed to recall vehicles with camera defects in a timely manner.

Broader industry impact

The safety agency also announced that Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rearview cameras installed in select Ford and Stellantis vehicles.

Models included in Ford’s rearview camera recall (2015–2019)