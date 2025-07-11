Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles to fix fuel pump

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 850,318 vehicles across the United States to fix a potentially defective fuel pump that could cause engines to stall unexpectedly, raising the risk of a crash, federal regulators announced Thursday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem involves low-pressure fuel pumps that may fail and reduce fuel flow from the tank to the engine, potentially leading to sudden loss of engine power while driving.

“This recall is for certain 2021-2023 model year Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Ford F-150, Ford Mustang, Ford Bronco, Ford F-Series Super Duty, Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition,” said Mike Levine, a spokesperson for Ford.

The defect may affect roughly 10% of the recalled vehicles, NHTSA estimates.

Before complete failure occurs, drivers might notice warning signs including:

Engine misfiring

Rough idling or running

Reduced engine power

Illumination of the check engine light

NHTSA disclosed that it has received six consumer complaints alleging power loss due to fuel pump failures in affected Ford vehicles.

Ford has not reported any crashes or injuries tied to the issue as of the recall announcement.

Owners of vehicles included in the recall are expected to receive notification letters from Ford with instructions for scheduling repairs. The automaker will replace the faulty fuel pumps free of charge.

For additional information, vehicle owners can visit the NHTSA recalls website or contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealership.