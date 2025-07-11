Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles to fix fuel pump

Ford recalls 850,318 vehicles, including models like the Explorer and F-150, to replace defective fuel pumps that may cause engine stalling.

A defect in the pump can cause the engine to stall

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 850,318 vehicles across the United States to fix a potentially defective fuel pump that could cause engines to stall unexpectedly, raising the risk of a crash, federal regulators announced Thursday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem involves low-pressure fuel pumps that may fail and reduce fuel flow from the tank to the engine, potentially leading to sudden loss of engine power while driving.

“This recall is for certain 2021-2023 model year Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Ford F-150, Ford Mustang, Ford Bronco, Ford F-Series Super Duty, Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition,” said Mike Levine, a spokesperson for Ford.

The defect may affect roughly 10% of the recalled vehicles, NHTSA estimates.

Before complete failure occurs, drivers might notice warning signs including:

  • Engine misfiring

  • Rough idling or running

  • Reduced engine power

  • Illumination of the check engine light

NHTSA disclosed that it has received six consumer complaints alleging power loss due to fuel pump failures in affected Ford vehicles.

Ford has not reported any crashes or injuries tied to the issue as of the recall announcement.

Owners of vehicles included in the recall are expected to receive notification letters from Ford with instructions for scheduling repairs. The automaker will replace the faulty fuel pumps free of charge.

For additional information, vehicle owners can visit the NHTSA recalls website or contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealership.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.