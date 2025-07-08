Feds investigate rollaway risk in Ram pickups

Despite earlier recalls, the problem may still be occurring, with nearly 20 incidents reported.

The transmission may shift out of park without the driver pressing the brake pedal, the agency said.

About 1.2 million Ram trucks could be affected if another recall is ordered.

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched a new investigation into whether earlier recalls involving more than one million Ram pickup trucks sufficiently addressed a dangerous defect that can cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has received at least 20 reports suggesting that the original recall repairs failed to fix the issue, leading to further incidents — including six cases where seven people were injured and 12 incidents that resulted in a crash or fire.

At the center of the investigation is a flaw that may allow the trucks’ transmission to shift out of park without the driver pressing the brake pedal or even having the key in the ignition. Such a malfunction could let the truck move on its own, posing a significant risk to drivers and bystanders.

Scope of the investigation

The recall query announced by NHTSA covers roughly 1.2 million Ram pickups built between the 2013 and 2018 model years. The vehicles were subject to earlier safety recalls in 2017 and 2018 addressing this same issue.

In December 2017, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now part of Stellantis NV) recalled approximately 1.48 million Ram trucks under NHTSA recall number 17V821000, citing concerns that the brake transmission shift interlock (BTSI) could fail in high-temperature conditions.

According to the official recall notice, “If the BTSI becomes inoperative, the shifter can be moved out of ‘Park’ without depressing the brake pedal or having the key in the ignition. Being able to shift the transmission without the key in the ignition increases the risk of unintended vehicle movement, which may result in a crash and/or injury.”

In February 2018, the company expanded the recall with NHTSA number 18V070000, adding certain 2017 Ram 1500 and 2500 trucks that were not included in the initial action.

Despite these recalls and dealer-performed repairs that involved replacing faulty BTSI components, NHTSA’s ongoing reports indicate the defect might persist in some trucks.

“NHTSA is opening this Recall Query investigation to understand the scope, frequency, and potential root causes of the additional rollaway incidents,” the agency said in a notice posted this week.

Automaker Response

In a brief statement, Stellantis confirmed it is “cooperating with NHTSA” as the investigation proceeds but did not offer further details about any new corrective actions.

The outcome of the probe could determine whether Stellantis will be required to conduct yet another round of repairs—or possibly expand the recall even further.

Ram trucks are among the most popular vehicles in the United States, meaning a widespread defect could have significant safety and financial implications for both the company and its customers. For now, drivers of affected models are urged to ensure their vehicles are on level ground and the parking brake is engaged whenever the truck is left unattended.