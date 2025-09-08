Write a review
Auto Safety Recall Roundup — September 8, 2025

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Multiple recalls this week affect Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler models, along with VinFast and BMW vehicles.

Jeeps, Dodge Chargers and other Chrysler products take the lead this week

Stellantis (Chrysler) products lead this week’s roundup, with multiple recalls affecting Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles. Other recalls include models from VinFast and BMW.

Jeep

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V576000

  • Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

  • Component: Electrical System

  • Units Affected: 91,787

  • Models: 2022–2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

Issue: A software error in the hybrid control processor may cause a sudden loss of drive power.
Remedy: Fix under development. Notifications start Oct. 23, 2025. Recall no. 73C.

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V575000

  • Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

  • Component: Structure

  • Units Affected: 8

  • Models: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

Issue: Incorrect cross car beam in the instrument panel fails to meet crash protection standards (FMVSS 208).
Remedy: Dealers will replace the cross beam free of charge. Notifications start Oct. 24, 2025. Recall no. 71C.

Dodge & Jeep

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V574000

  • Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

  • Component: Power Train

  • Units Affected: 75

  • Models: 2024–2025 Dodge Charger, 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

Issue: Improperly installed spring may prevent the park function from engaging, leading to rollaway risk. Fails FMVSS 114 (Theft Protection and Rollaway Prevention).
Remedy: Dealers will replace the electric drive module free of charge. Notifications start Sept. 25, 2025. Recall no. 63C.

Chrysler

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V573000

  • Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

  • Component: Air Bags

  • Units Affected: 985

  • Models: 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, 2025 Chrysler Voyager

Issue: Side curtain airbags may not hold pressure due to improperly sealed seams, failing FMVSS 226 (Ejection Mitigation).
Remedy: Dealers will replace airbags as needed. Interim letters mail Oct. 2, 2025; final remedy to follow. Recalls nos. 82C, 86C, 87C.

VinFast

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V559000

  • Manufacturer: VinFast Auto, LLC

  • Component: Lane Departure

  • Units Affected: 6,314

  • Models: 2023–2025 VinFast VF8

Issue: ADAS may activate during wide turns, causing unexpected steering wheel movements that are hard to override.
Remedy: Free ADAS software update. Notifications start Oct. 24, 2025.

BMW

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V556000

  • Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC

  • Component: Visibility

  • Units Affected: 1,406

  • Models: 2026 BMW X5, X5 Plug-In Hybrid, X7

Issue: Improper windshield sealing may allow water intrusion into electronic control units.
Remedy: Dealers will inspect and repair seals, replacing control units if necessary. Notifications start Oct. 17, 2025.

✅ Stay Informed

The weekly Auto Safety Recall Roundup covers larger recalls of sedans and light trucks. Commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and recalls of only a handful of units are excluded.

👉 Always check the official NHTSA database for your vehicle: www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

