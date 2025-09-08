Auto Safety Recall Roundup — September 8, 2025

Stellantis (Chrysler) products lead this week’s roundup, with multiple recalls affecting Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles. Other recalls include models from VinFast and BMW.

Jeep

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V576000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Component: Electrical System

Units Affected: 91,787

Models: 2022–2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

Issue: A software error in the hybrid control processor may cause a sudden loss of drive power.

Remedy: Fix under development. Notifications start Oct. 23, 2025. Recall no. 73C.

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V575000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Component: Structure

Units Affected: 8

Models: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

Issue: Incorrect cross car beam in the instrument panel fails to meet crash protection standards (FMVSS 208).

Remedy: Dealers will replace the cross beam free of charge. Notifications start Oct. 24, 2025. Recall no. 71C.

Dodge & Jeep

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V574000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Component: Power Train

Units Affected: 75

Models: 2024–2025 Dodge Charger, 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

Issue: Improperly installed spring may prevent the park function from engaging, leading to rollaway risk. Fails FMVSS 114 (Theft Protection and Rollaway Prevention).

Remedy: Dealers will replace the electric drive module free of charge. Notifications start Sept. 25, 2025. Recall no. 63C.

Chrysler

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V573000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Component: Air Bags

Units Affected: 985

Models: 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, 2025 Chrysler Voyager

Issue: Side curtain airbags may not hold pressure due to improperly sealed seams, failing FMVSS 226 (Ejection Mitigation).

Remedy: Dealers will replace airbags as needed. Interim letters mail Oct. 2, 2025; final remedy to follow. Recalls nos. 82C, 86C, 87C.

VinFast

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V559000

Manufacturer: VinFast Auto, LLC

Component: Lane Departure

Units Affected: 6,314

Models: 2023–2025 VinFast VF8

Issue: ADAS may activate during wide turns, causing unexpected steering wheel movements that are hard to override.

Remedy: Free ADAS software update. Notifications start Oct. 24, 2025.

BMW

🔹 NHTSA ID: 25V556000

Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC

Component: Visibility

Units Affected: 1,406

Models: 2026 BMW X5, X5 Plug-In Hybrid, X7

Issue: Improper windshield sealing may allow water intrusion into electronic control units.

Remedy: Dealers will inspect and repair seals, replacing control units if necessary. Notifications start Oct. 17, 2025.

✅ Stay Informed

The weekly Auto Safety Recall Roundup covers larger recalls of sedans and light trucks. Commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and recalls of only a handful of units are excluded.

👉 Always check the official NHTSA database for your vehicle: www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

