Auto Safety Recall Roundup — September 8, 2025

Stellantis (Chrysler) products lead this week’s roundup, with multiple recalls affecting Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles. Other recalls include models from VinFast and BMW.
Jeep
Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Component: Electrical System
Units Affected: 91,787
Models: 2022–2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)
Issue: A software error in the hybrid control processor may cause a sudden loss of drive power.
Remedy: Fix under development. Notifications start Oct. 23, 2025. Recall no. 73C.
Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Component: Structure
Units Affected: 8
Models: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S
Issue: Incorrect cross car beam in the instrument panel fails to meet crash protection standards (FMVSS 208).
Remedy: Dealers will replace the cross beam free of charge. Notifications start Oct. 24, 2025. Recall no. 71C.
Dodge & Jeep
Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Component: Power Train
Units Affected: 75
Models: 2024–2025 Dodge Charger, 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S
Issue: Improperly installed spring may prevent the park function from engaging, leading to rollaway risk. Fails FMVSS 114 (Theft Protection and Rollaway Prevention).
Remedy: Dealers will replace the electric drive module free of charge. Notifications start Sept. 25, 2025. Recall no. 63C.
Chrysler
Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Component: Air Bags
Units Affected: 985
Models: 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, 2025 Chrysler Voyager
Issue: Side curtain airbags may not hold pressure due to improperly sealed seams, failing FMVSS 226 (Ejection Mitigation).
Remedy: Dealers will replace airbags as needed. Interim letters mail Oct. 2, 2025; final remedy to follow. Recalls nos. 82C, 86C, 87C.
VinFast
Manufacturer: VinFast Auto, LLC
Component: Lane Departure
Units Affected: 6,314
Models: 2023–2025 VinFast VF8
Issue: ADAS may activate during wide turns, causing unexpected steering wheel movements that are hard to override.
Remedy: Free ADAS software update. Notifications start Oct. 24, 2025.
BMW
Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC
Component: Visibility
Units Affected: 1,406
Models: 2026 BMW X5, X5 Plug-In Hybrid, X7
Issue: Improper windshield sealing may allow water intrusion into electronic control units.
Remedy: Dealers will inspect and repair seals, replacing control units if necessary. Notifications start Oct. 17, 2025.
✅ Stay Informed
The weekly Auto Safety Recall Roundup covers larger recalls of sedans and light trucks. Commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and recalls of only a handful of units are excluded.
👉 Always check the official NHTSA database for your vehicle: www.nhtsa.gov/recalls
