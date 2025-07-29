Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby: Ferrari, Hyundai, Jeep, BMW

🏁 Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby

July 29, 2025 Edition

Compiled by the Auto Safety Desk

🛑 Ferrari: Brake System Glitch Could Compromise Stopping Power

⚠️ Recall: 2023–2025 Ferrari Purosangue

NHTSA Campaign:25V479000

Units Affected: 541

Hazard: A potential short circuit between the fuse box’s power supply and passenger-side footrest can trip the brake warning light and reduce braking ability—boosting crash risk.

Fix: Ferrari will install a plastic spacer to eliminate contact, free of charge.

Owner Notices: Mailings begin September 21, 2025.

Contact: Ferrari Customer Service at 1-201-816-2668 (Recall No. RC 92)

📉 Hyundai (Genesis): Blank Dash Means Trouble

⚠️ Recall: 2023–2025 Genesis G90 and GV60

NHTSA Campaign:25V474000

Units Affected: 4,754

Hazard: Instrument panels may fail to display speedometers or warning lights due to a software bug—violating FMVSS 101.

Fix: OTA or dealer-installed software update, free of charge.

Owner Notices: Expected September 15, 2025.

Contact: Genesis Customer Service at 844-340-9741 (Recall No. 027G)

🔥 Hyundai: IONIQ 5 Fire Alert





⚠️ Recall: 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5

NHTSA Campaign:25V482000

Units Affected: 10

Hazard: A loose high-voltage battery bus bar can cause short-circuiting and lead to fire risk.

Fix: Hyundai dealers will inspect and fix affected battery systems for free.

Warning: Owners advised to park outside, away from structures until repairs are made.

Owner Notices: Begin September 20, 2025

Contact: Hyundai Customer Service at 1-855-371-9460 (Recall No. 280)

💺 Chrysler (Jeep): Head Restraint Defect

⚠️ Recall: 2023–2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee & Grand Cherokee L

NHTSA Campaign:25V472000

Units Affected: 121,398

Hazard: Second-row head restraints may fail to lock in upright position—posing greater injury risk during crashes and violating FMVSS 202.

Fix: Dealers will inspect and replace head restraints as needed, at no cost.

Owner Notices: Start September 5, 2025

Contact: FCA US at 1-800-853-1403 (Recall No. 20C)

⚡ BMW: High-Voltage Battery Breakdown

⚠️ Recall:

2022–2025 BMW IX

2023–2024 BMW I7

2022–2023 BMW I4

NHTSA Campaign:25V470000

Units Affected: 136

Hazard: Misassembled battery cell modules could lead to high-voltage failure, fire risk, or sudden loss of drive power.

Fix: Dealers will replace faulty modules for free.

Owner Notices: Scheduled for September 5, 2025

Contact: BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417

Stay safe out there!