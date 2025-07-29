Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby: Ferrari, Hyundai, Jeep, BMW

Weekly recall derby features Ferrari, Hyundai, Jeep, BMW models. Stay up to date on recalls to protect your family's safety on the road.

Safety recalls for brakes, batteries, fire risks and dashboard problems

🏁 Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby

July 29, 2025 Edition
Compiled by the Auto Safety Desk

🛑 Ferrari: Brake System Glitch Could Compromise Stopping Power

⚠️ Recall: 2023–2025 Ferrari Purosangue
NHTSA Campaign:25V479000
Units Affected: 541
Hazard: A potential short circuit between the fuse box’s power supply and passenger-side footrest can trip the brake warning light and reduce braking ability—boosting crash risk.
Fix: Ferrari will install a plastic spacer to eliminate contact, free of charge.
Owner Notices: Mailings begin September 21, 2025.
Contact: Ferrari Customer Service at 1-201-816-2668 (Recall No. RC 92)

Photo

📉 Hyundai (Genesis): Blank Dash Means Trouble

⚠️ Recall: 2023–2025 Genesis G90 and GV60
NHTSA Campaign:25V474000
Units Affected: 4,754
Hazard: Instrument panels may fail to display speedometers or warning lights due to a software bug—violating FMVSS 101.
Fix: OTA or dealer-installed software update, free of charge.
Owner Notices: Expected September 15, 2025.
Contact: Genesis Customer Service at 844-340-9741 (Recall No. 027G)

🔥 Hyundai: IONIQ 5 Fire Alert


Photo

⚠️ Recall: 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5
NHTSA Campaign:25V482000
Units Affected: 10
Hazard: A loose high-voltage battery bus bar can cause short-circuiting and lead to fire risk.
Fix: Hyundai dealers will inspect and fix affected battery systems for free.
Warning: Owners advised to park outside, away from structures until repairs are made.
Owner Notices: Begin September 20, 2025
Contact: Hyundai Customer Service at 1-855-371-9460 (Recall No. 280)

💺 Chrysler (Jeep): Head Restraint Defect

Photo

⚠️ Recall: 2023–2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee & Grand Cherokee L
NHTSA Campaign:25V472000
Units Affected: 121,398
Hazard: Second-row head restraints may fail to lock in upright position—posing greater injury risk during crashes and violating FMVSS 202.
Fix: Dealers will inspect and replace head restraints as needed, at no cost.
Owner Notices: Start September 5, 2025
Contact: FCA US at 1-800-853-1403 (Recall No. 20C)

Photo

⚡ BMW: High-Voltage Battery Breakdown

⚠️ Recall:

  • 2022–2025 BMW IX

  • 2023–2024 BMW I7

  • 2022–2023 BMW I4
    NHTSA Campaign:25V470000
    Units Affected: 136
    Hazard: Misassembled battery cell modules could lead to high-voltage failure, fire risk, or sudden loss of drive power.
    Fix: Dealers will replace faulty modules for free.
    Owner Notices: Scheduled for September 5, 2025
    Contact: BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417

Stay safe out there!

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.