Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby: Ferrari, Hyundai, Jeep, BMW

🏁 Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby
July 29, 2025 Edition
Compiled by the Auto Safety Desk
🛑 Ferrari: Brake System Glitch Could Compromise Stopping Power
⚠️ Recall: 2023–2025 Ferrari Purosangue
NHTSA Campaign:25V479000
Units Affected: 541
Hazard: A potential short circuit between the fuse box’s power supply and passenger-side footrest can trip the brake warning light and reduce braking ability—boosting crash risk.
Fix: Ferrari will install a plastic spacer to eliminate contact, free of charge.
Owner Notices: Mailings begin September 21, 2025.
Contact: Ferrari Customer Service at 1-201-816-2668 (Recall No. RC 92)
📉 Hyundai (Genesis): Blank Dash Means Trouble
⚠️ Recall: 2023–2025 Genesis G90 and GV60
NHTSA Campaign:25V474000
Units Affected: 4,754
Hazard: Instrument panels may fail to display speedometers or warning lights due to a software bug—violating FMVSS 101.
Fix: OTA or dealer-installed software update, free of charge.
Owner Notices: Expected September 15, 2025.
Contact: Genesis Customer Service at 844-340-9741 (Recall No. 027G)
🔥 Hyundai: IONIQ 5 Fire Alert
⚠️ Recall: 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5
NHTSA Campaign:25V482000
Units Affected: 10
Hazard: A loose high-voltage battery bus bar can cause short-circuiting and lead to fire risk.
Fix: Hyundai dealers will inspect and fix affected battery systems for free.
Warning: Owners advised to park outside, away from structures until repairs are made.
Owner Notices: Begin September 20, 2025
Contact: Hyundai Customer Service at 1-855-371-9460 (Recall No. 280)
💺 Chrysler (Jeep): Head Restraint Defect
⚠️ Recall: 2023–2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee & Grand Cherokee L
NHTSA Campaign:25V472000
Units Affected: 121,398
Hazard: Second-row head restraints may fail to lock in upright position—posing greater injury risk during crashes and violating FMVSS 202.
Fix: Dealers will inspect and replace head restraints as needed, at no cost.
Owner Notices: Start September 5, 2025
Contact: FCA US at 1-800-853-1403 (Recall No. 20C)
⚡ BMW: High-Voltage Battery Breakdown
⚠️ Recall:
2022–2025 BMW IX
2023–2024 BMW I7
2022–2023 BMW I4
NHTSA Campaign:25V470000
Units Affected: 136
Hazard: Misassembled battery cell modules could lead to high-voltage failure, fire risk, or sudden loss of drive power.
Fix: Dealers will replace faulty modules for free.
Owner Notices: Scheduled for September 5, 2025
Contact: BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417
