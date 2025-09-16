U.S. investigates Tesla Model Y door handle failures

NHTSA opens probe into 174,000 Tesla Model Y vehicles from 2021 model year

Parents report being locked out of cars with children inside, some breaking windows to gain entry

Investigation could lead to recall if defect is deemed a safety risk

Federal safety agency opens probe

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into about 174,000 Tesla Model Y vehicles from the 2021 model year after reports that their electronic door handles can become inoperative.

The probe follows nine complaints involving parents who were unable to open exterior doors after placing children inside the vehicle. In four cases, parents broke windows to regain access.

Safety risks for children

NHTSA noted that while Tesla vehicles are equipped with manual door releases inside, children may not be able to reach or operate them. The agency said the failures appear linked to insufficient voltage supplied to the electronic locks.

Some repair invoices cited replacement of the low-voltage battery after the incidents, but owners reported no warning signs before the door handles stopped functioning.

Possible recall ahead

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. NHTSA’s preliminary evaluation is the first step toward a potential recall if regulators determine the malfunction poses an unreasonable safety risk.

The case adds to a series of federal safety investigations involving Tesla vehicles, with regulators focusing on both software and hardware issues as the automaker expands its U.S. fleet.