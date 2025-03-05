Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Imported vegetable products recalled due to botulism risk

Several vegetable products, imported from Japan, are being recalled due to a botulism risk - Image via FDA

The products were sold at multiple locations in California

AKT Trading Inc. is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.  

The products lack the necessary "Keep Refrigerated" statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.

Tokyo Central Gardena

1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248

Tokyo Central Cupertino

19750 Stevens Creek Blvd. Cupertino, CA 95014

Marukai Market Little Tokyo

123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles CA 90012

Tokyo Central & Main Pacific

1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247

Tokyo Central San Diego

8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111

Tokyo Central Torrance

3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505

Marukai Market West LA

12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Tokyo Central Costa Mesa

2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa CA 92626

Tokyo Central West Covina

1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791

Tokyo Central Yorba Linda

18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Tokyo Central PCH Torrance

3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:

Brand Name 

Product Name 

Container 

JAN CODE (UPC)

Expiration Date 

Japanese Pickles

SHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES

1lb plastic bag

4582207535128

8/27/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)

*No illnesses have been reported to date

Japanese Pickles

AOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES

1lb plastic bag

4582207535135

5/14/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)

*No illnesses have been reported to date

Japanese Pickles

FUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES

1lb plastic bag

4582207535142

7/9/2025, 5/31/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)

*No illnesses have been reported to date

Japanese Pickles

SOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES

1lb plastic bag

4582207535159

7/29/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)

*No illnesses have been reported to date

Japanese Pickles

RAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES

1lb plastic bag

4983673526021

8/1/2025, 7/1/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)

*No illnesses have been reported to date

CHOSHIYA

ABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE

8.8oz. plastic bag

4983673527325

4/3/2025, 2/25/2025 (Printed on the edge of the surface)

*No illnesses have been reported to date

What to do

This issue was discovered on Feb. 18 at the Tokyo Central / Marukai retail store. The missing "Keep Refrigerated" label likely contributed to this issue. The product was immediately removed from sale at this location. Consumers who have purchased the affected product with the specified expiration date are urged not to consume it. 

Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. AKT Trading Inc. is committed to the safety and quality of its products and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. The company said it is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this matter.

Consumers with questions may contact AKT Trading Inc. at 310-715-2174 (M-F 9:30am-6:00pm in PST) or info@aktusa.com.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.