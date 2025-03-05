Imported vegetable products recalled due to botulism risk

AKT Trading Inc. is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.
The products lack the necessary "Keep Refrigerated" statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.
Tokyo Central Gardena
1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248
Tokyo Central Cupertino
19750 Stevens Creek Blvd. Cupertino, CA 95014
Marukai Market Little Tokyo
123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles CA 90012
Tokyo Central & Main Pacific
1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
Tokyo Central San Diego
8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111
Tokyo Central Torrance
3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505
Marukai Market West LA
12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064
Tokyo Central Costa Mesa
2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa CA 92626
Tokyo Central West Covina
1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
Tokyo Central Yorba Linda
18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Tokyo Central PCH Torrance
3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:
Brand Name
Product Name
Container
JAN CODE (UPC)
Expiration Date
Japanese Pickles
SHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
1lb plastic bag
4582207535128
8/27/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese Pickles
AOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
1lb plastic bag
4582207535135
5/14/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese Pickles
FUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
1lb plastic bag
4582207535142
7/9/2025, 5/31/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese Pickles
SOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
1lb plastic bag
4582207535159
7/29/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese Pickles
RAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES
1lb plastic bag
4983673526021
8/1/2025, 7/1/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
*No illnesses have been reported to date
CHOSHIYA
ABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE
8.8oz. plastic bag
4983673527325
4/3/2025, 2/25/2025 (Printed on the edge of the surface)
*No illnesses have been reported to date
What to do
This issue was discovered on Feb. 18 at the Tokyo Central / Marukai retail store. The missing "Keep Refrigerated" label likely contributed to this issue. The product was immediately removed from sale at this location. Consumers who have purchased the affected product with the specified expiration date are urged not to consume it.
Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. AKT Trading Inc. is committed to the safety and quality of its products and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. The company said it is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this matter.
Consumers with questions may contact AKT Trading Inc. at 310-715-2174 (M-F 9:30am-6:00pm in PST) or info@aktusa.com.
