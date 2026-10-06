More than 122,000 cases of Gatorade recalled over undeclared dyes

PepsiCo is recalling 122,021 cases of 28-ounce Gatorade bottles because they contain food dyes missing from their ingredient labels.

The recall involves Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange and Orange Zero products distributed across 37 states.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II, meaning temporary or reversible health effects are possible, while serious consequences are considered unlikely.

PepsiCo has voluntarily recalled 122,021 cases of Gatorade after certain bottles were found to contain Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6 that were not declared on their labels, according to FDA recall information.

The company initiated the recall late last month. The Food and Drug Administration classified it as Class II on October 2. The affected products are 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange and Orange Zero.

The products were distributed across 37 states, including California, Florida, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania. The recall applies to specified production lots of those four varieties.

The labeling omission matters because consumers who avoid particular dyes rely on ingredient lists to identify them. The FDA says allergic-type reactions to color additives are rare, but Yellow No. 5 can cause itching and hives in some people. Certified color additives must appear on product labels by their listed names or permitted shortened names, such as “Yellow 6.”

Class II recall

A Class II designation means a recalled product may cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, or that the likelihood of serious health consequences is remote.

Consumers can check bottles and packaging against the FDA’s recall information. Examples of affected lot codes include:

091126 DL

072226 DT

072426 TL

073126 TL

072926 TL

073026 TL

These are examples rather than the complete list; additional lots are included in the recall.

Consumers with affected bottles should set them aside and contact PepsiCo or the retailer for instructions, particularly if they have a known sensitivity to the undeclared dyes. They should check the complete FDA enforcement report before deciding whether their products are affected.

Refund arrangements remained unclear in initial reporting.